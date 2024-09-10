[News Today] “UNWISE CONDUCT ISN’T A CRIME”
[LEAD]
Prosecutor General Lee One-seok has agreed to accept the investigation review committee's recommendation not to prosecute First Lady Kim Keon-hee over allegations of receiving a luxury hand bag. He noted that, while Kim's actions were unwise, they were not criminal.
With the initiation of a review for Pastor Choi Jae-young, who gifted the bag, this development could affect the timing of the final decision.
[REPORT]
In a unanimous decision by all 14 members, a prosecution panel known as the investigation review committee earlier recommended against indicting first lady Kim Keon-hee on criminal charges for accepting a luxury bag gift.
Prosecutor general Lee One-seok has said that he respects the opinion and will accept it.
Lee One-seok / Prosecutor General
Inappropriate conduct does not necessarily constitute crime or is it subject to criminal punishment.
He stressed that criticizing the panel's conclusion and calls to scrap such system altogether will render the rule of law and legitimate legal procedures meaningless.
The top prosecutor also called for the need to revise the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act.
Lee One-seok / Prosecutor General
Laws concerning the spouse of public officials need to improve with more accuracy to defuse social controversy.
Regarding Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation allegations also involving the first lady, Lee said it will be handled after reviewing this week's appellate court ruling on the carmaker's former head Kwon Oh-soo, essentially indicating the case may well be concluded under his successor's watch.
Meanwhile, a separate prosecution panel will also convene at the request of pastor Choi Jae-young, the gifter of the luxury bag.
Choi made the request, which has been accepted, relating to charges he face of violating the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act.
As the panel will only look at charges exclusive to the pastor, it will have a limited impact in regards to the first lady but the extra deliberation could delay the overall process.
Lee One-seok / Prosecutor General
(Some say closing the case will be difficult within your remaining term.) I will respond to that later after an internal review.
The panel will consist of randomly selected members different from the earlier committee that reviewed the first lady's case.
