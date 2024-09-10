[News Today] ‘VETERAN’ SEQUEL EYES CHUSEOK

[LEAD]

The Veteran sequel previously drawing more than ten million viewers, returns with a sequel featuring Hwang Jung-min and Jung Hae-in. Unlike past Chuseoks, where multiple blockbusters debuted, this holiday features only this sequel. Attention is being drawn whether it can reach the ten million mark once again.



[REPORT]

"I joined the police after watching you catch Jo Tae-oh."



Veteran detective Seo Do-cheol fights crime day and night.



This time, he is paired with a rookie detective with impressive martial arts skills.



"It's my job to catch fXXXing criminals!"



The sequel to action flick 'Veteran' has been released after nine years. The first film in the series sold 13 million tickets.



The cast includes actors Oh Dal-su and Jang Yoon-ju from the original movie and Jung Hae-in, who is attempting to play a new type of character for him.



Jung Hae-in/ Playing Park Sun-woo

There were many moments when I didn't recognize myself. Moviegoers will see a totally different side of me.



'I, the Executioner' was already presented to global audiences when it was invited to the Cannes Film Festival's Midnight Screening, a section known for recognizing genre films with both artistic and popular appeal. It was also invited to the Toronto International Film Festival.



Hwang Jung-min/ Playing Seo Do-cheol

Moviegoers would think that they have seen this movie not 9 years ago but just recently.



Among Chuseok releases, this is the only big-budget film over 10 billion won, leaving little competition.



Maintaining the top spot in ticket reservations two weeks before release, expectations for reaching 10 million viewers are rising.



Ryoo Seung-wan/ Director

The first 'Veteran' was so loved that I worry about meeting the expectations for the sequel.



Eyes are on whether 'I, the Executioner' can alleviate the challenges local cinemas are facing from streaming services and rising ticket prices.