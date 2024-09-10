[News Today] GLOBAL BTS FANBASE BACKS SUGA

입력 2024-09-10 16:33:26 수정 2024-09-10 16:34:54 News Today





[LEAD]

BTS member Suga is facing calls for his withdrawal from the team for driving his electric scooter under the influence. In response, BTS fans worldwide have issued a statement.



[REPORT]

Suga/ BTS Member (Aug. 23)

I'm sincerely sorry for disappointing you.



BTS Suga was sent to the prosecution without detention for driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol in Yongsan-gu District, Seoul on August 6th.



An alliance of the Army fanbase from 58 countries around the world issued a joint statement yesterday, in which they declared that they support all seven members of BTS.



After Suga's DUI controversy broke out, flower wreaths and truck protests urging Suga to leave the group were seen in front of the BTS management office.



An online survey on SUGA's case was conducted as well.



But the global alliance of BTS fans said that such actions were conspired by only a handful of people and that they had found circumstances that indicate such actions were led by fanbases of other idol groups.