[News Today] GLOBAL BTS FANBASE BACKS SUGA
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
BTS member Suga is facing calls for his withdrawal from the team for driving his electric scooter under the influence. In response, BTS fans worldwide have issued a statement.
[REPORT]
Suga/ BTS Member (Aug. 23)
I'm sincerely sorry for disappointing you.
BTS Suga was sent to the prosecution without detention for driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol in Yongsan-gu District, Seoul on August 6th.
An alliance of the Army fanbase from 58 countries around the world issued a joint statement yesterday, in which they declared that they support all seven members of BTS.
After Suga's DUI controversy broke out, flower wreaths and truck protests urging Suga to leave the group were seen in front of the BTS management office.
An online survey on SUGA's case was conducted as well.
But the global alliance of BTS fans said that such actions were conspired by only a handful of people and that they had found circumstances that indicate such actions were led by fanbases of other idol groups.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] GLOBAL BTS FANBASE BACKS SUGA
-
- 입력 2024-09-10 16:33:26
- 수정2024-09-10 16:34:54
[LEAD]
BTS member Suga is facing calls for his withdrawal from the team for driving his electric scooter under the influence. In response, BTS fans worldwide have issued a statement.
[REPORT]
Suga/ BTS Member (Aug. 23)
I'm sincerely sorry for disappointing you.
BTS Suga was sent to the prosecution without detention for driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol in Yongsan-gu District, Seoul on August 6th.
An alliance of the Army fanbase from 58 countries around the world issued a joint statement yesterday, in which they declared that they support all seven members of BTS.
After Suga's DUI controversy broke out, flower wreaths and truck protests urging Suga to leave the group were seen in front of the BTS management office.
An online survey on SUGA's case was conducted as well.
But the global alliance of BTS fans said that such actions were conspired by only a handful of people and that they had found circumstances that indicate such actions were led by fanbases of other idol groups.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.