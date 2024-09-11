News Today

[News Today] KOREAN HIKERS FOUND DEAD IN ALPS

[LEAD]
Two Koreans have been found dead on Mont Blanc, the Alps' highest peak, after losing contact for three days. They likely suffered an incident due to sudden bad weather. Two Italians who climbed during the same period were also discovered deceased.

[REPORT]
Mont Blanc in France, the tallest peak in the Alps at 4,807 meters.

Two Korean hikers who were stranded here were found dead three days after they lost contact.

French rescuers said the bodies were found on the slope 100 meters from the mountain's summit at around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, local time.

The hikers were a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s, who reportedly were in the Chamonix-Mont Blanc region together with their climbing club members.

Four of their seven club members were climbing the mountain on September 7th, but the two got lost due to sudden bad weather.

The other two climbers were rescued by a helicopter at an altitude of 4,100 meters.

Local authorities plan to identify the dead climbers through other club members as soon as they bring down the bodies.

The Korean Embassy in France had sent a consul after receiving the accident report and asked the French authorities for a search and rescue mission. The embassy will continue to provide consular assistance.

Meanwhile, local news outlets reported that two Italian hikers who climbed Mont Blanc around the same time were also found dead.

