[News Today] KRW 5TN BOOST FOR MED EDUCATION

입력 2024-09-11 16:17:09 수정 2024-09-11 16:18:21 News Today





[LEAD]

The government has unveiled a plan to invest 5 trillion won in medical education by 2030. We're talking 3.7 billion dollars. This is intended to enable local talents to attend regional medical schools and become local doctors. However, the outcome of current discussions in the bipartisan governmental advisory body may influence these plans.



[REPORT]

At Pusan National University medical school, where the student quota has increased by 75, a new lecture hall and lab will be constructed.



The government has decided to exempt such institutions building new medical school structures from preliminary feasibility tests and also provide financial support.



As the number of medical professors at national universities will rise by one thousand over 3 years, rules will be revised to allow retired professors to rejoin the workforce.



The government will also support the purchase of equipment and materials for practical training in medicine and install a clinical education and training center at all national university hospitals to ensure more systematic learning.



Investment will also go towards recruiting local talent.



By 2026, the percentage of selecting students for non-capital region medical schools from the local area will be raised to over 60%.



The portion of assigning medical students to train in their local hospitals as trainees will also rise to 50%.



Also, a contract-based compulsory doctors scheme will be introduced to offer a monthly pay of 4 million won, or nearly USD 3,000, to doctors serving in provincial areas long term.



The government is planning a total investment of 5 trillion won or some 3.7 billion dollars in such measures.

However the plan could see changes if the medical school quota hike is revised through a joint consultative body involving the government, rival parties and the medical community.



Choi Eun-hee / Ministry of Education

If the quota hike changes, the government will comprehensively manage

the situation and consult with related agencies to devise future plans.



The Korean Medical Association has called the budget unrealistic saying it shows the government's lack of commitment to the consultation channel.