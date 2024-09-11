News Today

[News Today] SAMSUNG SEMICONDUCTOR TECH LEAK

입력 2024.09.11 (16:17) 수정 2024.09.11 (16:18)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Samsung Electronics has charged a former executive who allegedly stole proprietary semiconductor technology worth trillions of won to start a chip company in China. Using this core technology, the executive is said to have produced a prototype within a year by recruiting skilled personnel from Samsung.

[REPORT]
Chengdu Gaozhen says its goal is to become a mecca of the Chinese semiconductor sector.

It was founded four years ago by a man who used to hold high-ranking positions at Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix in a joint effort with a local government in China.

He also scouted talented individuals in the field.
One of the people he hired is a former senior researcher at Samsung Electronics.

Police found evidence that Samsung's semiconductor manufacturing technology was leaked at the time.

They found a semiconductor fabrication chart in the residence of the former Samsung researcher, who was in charge of fabrication design at the new firm.

The leaked technologies include the PRP technology for organizing fabrication order and key conditions, and the MTS technology for quality improvement.

Prof. Lee Jong-hwan / Sangmyung University
Fabrication conditions are determined through numerous evaluations. It can take 5 years to set them up, but manufacturing can begin within months.

Using this method, the firm succeeded at completing pilot wafer production in just one year and three months instead of the usual 4-5 years.

Police believe an entire package of core semiconductor technologies was leaked that way.

Cho Kwang-hyun / Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency
The cost of fabrication development reaches KRW 4.3 tn (USD 3.2 bn). Given the economic impact, the actual amount of damage is hard to estimate.

Police have arrested and transferred the two men to the prosecution and are investigating some 30 other employees of the firm.

Police are also urging caution from those in related technological fields, as the Chinese company has been found to have promised generous remuneration to steal human resources, but fired them two or three years later.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] SAMSUNG SEMICONDUCTOR TECH LEAK
    • 입력 2024-09-11 16:17:23
    • 수정2024-09-11 16:18:44
    News Today

[LEAD]
Samsung Electronics has charged a former executive who allegedly stole proprietary semiconductor technology worth trillions of won to start a chip company in China. Using this core technology, the executive is said to have produced a prototype within a year by recruiting skilled personnel from Samsung.

[REPORT]
Chengdu Gaozhen says its goal is to become a mecca of the Chinese semiconductor sector.

It was founded four years ago by a man who used to hold high-ranking positions at Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix in a joint effort with a local government in China.

He also scouted talented individuals in the field.
One of the people he hired is a former senior researcher at Samsung Electronics.

Police found evidence that Samsung's semiconductor manufacturing technology was leaked at the time.

They found a semiconductor fabrication chart in the residence of the former Samsung researcher, who was in charge of fabrication design at the new firm.

The leaked technologies include the PRP technology for organizing fabrication order and key conditions, and the MTS technology for quality improvement.

Prof. Lee Jong-hwan / Sangmyung University
Fabrication conditions are determined through numerous evaluations. It can take 5 years to set them up, but manufacturing can begin within months.

Using this method, the firm succeeded at completing pilot wafer production in just one year and three months instead of the usual 4-5 years.

Police believe an entire package of core semiconductor technologies was leaked that way.

Cho Kwang-hyun / Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency
The cost of fabrication development reaches KRW 4.3 tn (USD 3.2 bn). Given the economic impact, the actual amount of damage is hard to estimate.

Police have arrested and transferred the two men to the prosecution and are investigating some 30 other employees of the firm.

Police are also urging caution from those in related technological fields, as the Chinese company has been found to have promised generous remuneration to steal human resources, but fired them two or three years later.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“응급실 사망률 증가는 내원환자 감소 때문”…<br>‘블랙리스트’ 엄단

“응급실 사망률 증가는 내원환자 감소 때문”…‘블랙리스트’ 엄단
추경호 “2025년도 의대 정원 조정 현실적으로 어려워…26년도는 원점 논의 가능”

추경호 “2025년도 의대 정원 조정 현실적으로 어려워…26년도는 원점 논의 가능”
서울 35도 초가을 폭염 절정…내일 누그러져, 태풍 영향은?

서울 35도 초가을 폭염 절정…내일 누그러져, 태풍 영향은?
‘SM 시세조종’ 카카오 김범수 첫 재판서 혐의 부인…“합법적 의사결정”

‘SM 시세조종’ 카카오 김범수 첫 재판서 혐의 부인…“합법적 의사결정”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.