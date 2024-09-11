[News Today] IVE TOUR FINALE…TZUYU’S DEBUT
[LEAD]
K-pop girl group IVE concluded their world tour at Tokyo Dome, a legendary Japanese concert venue. Tickets sold out immediately, with all 95,000 seats filled. Also TWICE's youngest member, Tzuyu, has gone solo, becoming the third member of the group to do so.
[REPORT]
K-pop girl group IVE had the finale of their first world tour at Tokyo Dome in Japan.
Tickets were sold out immediately as reservations opened and some 95-thousand fans filled the stadium over two days.
Local media showed particular interest, running a special coverage of the K-pop group.
==================
Moving on to another girl group. TWICE's youngest member Tzuyu is going solo.
It marks the 3rd solo debut from the team after Nayeon and Jihyo.
Lead producer of JYP Entertainment Park Jin-young took part in writing the lyrics.
Tzuyu / Singer
I admire Park Jin-young's long standing singing career. I want to do the same and sing for a very long time.
=================
(We made a makeshift office so you guys stay there for the time being.)
Fxxx Childcare Center?
The comic action series 'Seoul Busters' centers around a struggling police crime unit as they get assigned to a daycare center.
Actor Kim Dong-wook, in his first comedy in 5 years, takes on the role of the unit's new elite chief.
Kim Dong-wook / Role of Dongbang Yu Bin
The actors offer a different charm in this series compared to their past roles.
Some of the best character actors including Park Ji-hwan, from the 'Outlaws' franchise, have been cast.
Park Ji-hwan / Role of Mu Jung-ryeok
My character is the team's eldest so he is responsible but can also be irresponsible and procrastinative.
Park Se-wan / Role of Seo Min-seo
You often have an outline in mind for shooting a particular scene, but that always shattered in this series.
The 20-episode series is set to release on a streaming platform.
*****************
-
- 입력 2024-09-11 16:17:36
- 수정2024-09-11 16:19:04
*****************
