[News Today] SM’S FIRST VIRTUAL IDOL

입력 2024-09-11 16:17:41 수정 2024-09-11 16:19:14 News Today





[LEAD]

Virtual artist Nævis, backed by SM Entertainment, has debuted with her song 'Done'. Her performance, enhanced by AI technology, marks a new era of virtual entertainment. Here's more.



[REPORT]

The much anticipated virtual artist Nævis has been unveiled.



Her debut song 'Done' was released online on Tuesday afternoon.



In the music video, the virtual idol showcases impressive vocals and dancing, as well as natural movements and facial expressions.



Nævis is the first virtual entertainer produced by SM Entertainment.



She earlier made surprise appearances in girl group Aespa's music video and concert.



Her agency said the singer's voice was generated through AI technology.



It also announced plans to use generative AI to create various types of content, expanding into areas like webtoons and games.