[News Today] SM’S FIRST VIRTUAL IDOL
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Virtual artist Nævis, backed by SM Entertainment, has debuted with her song 'Done'. Her performance, enhanced by AI technology, marks a new era of virtual entertainment. Here's more.
[REPORT]
The much anticipated virtual artist Nævis has been unveiled.
Her debut song 'Done' was released online on Tuesday afternoon.
In the music video, the virtual idol showcases impressive vocals and dancing, as well as natural movements and facial expressions.
Nævis is the first virtual entertainer produced by SM Entertainment.
She earlier made surprise appearances in girl group Aespa's music video and concert.
Her agency said the singer's voice was generated through AI technology.
It also announced plans to use generative AI to create various types of content, expanding into areas like webtoons and games.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] SM’S FIRST VIRTUAL IDOL
-
- 입력 2024-09-11 16:17:41
- 수정2024-09-11 16:19:14
[LEAD]
Virtual artist Nævis, backed by SM Entertainment, has debuted with her song 'Done'. Her performance, enhanced by AI technology, marks a new era of virtual entertainment. Here's more.
[REPORT]
The much anticipated virtual artist Nævis has been unveiled.
Her debut song 'Done' was released online on Tuesday afternoon.
In the music video, the virtual idol showcases impressive vocals and dancing, as well as natural movements and facial expressions.
Nævis is the first virtual entertainer produced by SM Entertainment.
She earlier made surprise appearances in girl group Aespa's music video and concert.
Her agency said the singer's voice was generated through AI technology.
It also announced plans to use generative AI to create various types of content, expanding into areas like webtoons and games.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.