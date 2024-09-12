[News Today] GRADUATES AT CSAT RECORD-HIGH

입력 2024-09-12 16:05:32 수정 2024-09-12 16:06:50 News Today





[LEAD]

Korea's college entrance exam, also known as 'Suneung' in Korean is to take place in November. The number of repeat test-takers, is the highest in 21 years, driven by increased interest in medical schools.

Early admissions to medical schools have attracted nearly eleven times the number of available spots, amid ongoing related disputes.



[REPORT]

The college entrance exam for the 2025 academic year is now roughly two months away.



The total number of applications stands at 522,670, about 18,000 more than last year.



Of those, the number of graduates who will sit for the CSAT again surpasses 161,700, the most in 21 years.



Some 20,100 of the applicants graduated from high school by taking the high school equivalency test.



The combined number of graduates and those who took the high school equivalency test also hit a record-high.



This is because more students want to try their luck at medical schools following the expansion of the enrollment

quota.



Graduate / (VOICE MODIFIED)

I was prepping for med school while working. I have a better chance this year due to the quota hike.



Many people rushed to apply for early admissions at medical schools, which began this Monday.



As of Wednesday evening, 39 medical schools nationwide received 32,594 early admission applications.



Given their total enrollment availability for 2,978 students, each spot is being fought for by 10.9 students.



Lim Sung-ho / CEO, Jongro Academy

The medical school enrollment quota increase is a contentious issue that could have a profound influence on early admissions.



Analysts say because of the large increase in medical school enrollment quota, overall acceptance rate at medical colleges for early admissions will likely fall from last year, when 30.6 students competed for each spot.