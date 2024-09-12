News Today

[News Today] GRADUATES AT CSAT RECORD-HIGH

입력 2024.09.12 (16:05) 수정 2024.09.12 (16:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Korea's college entrance exam, also known as 'Suneung' in Korean is to take place in November. The number of repeat test-takers, is the highest in 21 years, driven by increased interest in medical schools.
Early admissions to medical schools have attracted nearly eleven times the number of available spots, amid ongoing related disputes.

[REPORT]
The college entrance exam for the 2025 academic year is now roughly two months away.

The total number of applications stands at 522,670, about 18,000 more than last year.

Of those, the number of graduates who will sit for the CSAT again surpasses 161,700, the most in 21 years.

Some 20,100 of the applicants graduated from high school by taking the high school equivalency test.

The combined number of graduates and those who took the high school equivalency test also hit a record-high.

This is because more students want to try their luck at medical schools following the expansion of the enrollment
quota.

Graduate / (VOICE MODIFIED)
I was prepping for med school while working. I have a better chance this year due to the quota hike.

Many people rushed to apply for early admissions at medical schools, which began this Monday.

As of Wednesday evening, 39 medical schools nationwide received 32,594 early admission applications.

Given their total enrollment availability for 2,978 students, each spot is being fought for by 10.9 students.

Lim Sung-ho / CEO, Jongro Academy
The medical school enrollment quota increase is a contentious issue that could have a profound influence on early admissions.

Analysts say because of the large increase in medical school enrollment quota, overall acceptance rate at medical colleges for early admissions will likely fall from last year, when 30.6 students competed for each spot.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] GRADUATES AT CSAT RECORD-HIGH
    • 입력 2024-09-12 16:05:32
    • 수정2024-09-12 16:06:50
    News Today

[LEAD]
Korea's college entrance exam, also known as 'Suneung' in Korean is to take place in November. The number of repeat test-takers, is the highest in 21 years, driven by increased interest in medical schools.
Early admissions to medical schools have attracted nearly eleven times the number of available spots, amid ongoing related disputes.

[REPORT]
The college entrance exam for the 2025 academic year is now roughly two months away.

The total number of applications stands at 522,670, about 18,000 more than last year.

Of those, the number of graduates who will sit for the CSAT again surpasses 161,700, the most in 21 years.

Some 20,100 of the applicants graduated from high school by taking the high school equivalency test.

The combined number of graduates and those who took the high school equivalency test also hit a record-high.

This is because more students want to try their luck at medical schools following the expansion of the enrollment
quota.

Graduate / (VOICE MODIFIED)
I was prepping for med school while working. I have a better chance this year due to the quota hike.

Many people rushed to apply for early admissions at medical schools, which began this Monday.

As of Wednesday evening, 39 medical schools nationwide received 32,594 early admission applications.

Given their total enrollment availability for 2,978 students, each spot is being fought for by 10.9 students.

Lim Sung-ho / CEO, Jongro Academy
The medical school enrollment quota increase is a contentious issue that could have a profound influence on early admissions.

Analysts say because of the large increase in medical school enrollment quota, overall acceptance rate at medical colleges for early admissions will likely fall from last year, when 30.6 students competed for each spot.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

도이치모터스 ‘전주’ 손모 씨 시세조종 방조 유죄…<br>김건희 여사는?

도이치모터스 ‘전주’ 손모 씨 시세조종 방조 유죄…김건희 여사는?
여야의정 협의체 놓고 양당 시각차…“추석 전에”·“의료계 없이는 식물”

여야의정 협의체 놓고 양당 시각차…“추석 전에”·“의료계 없이는 식물”
윤 대통령, 19일부터 체코 공식 방문…“원전 동맹 구축될 수 있을 것”

윤 대통령, 19일부터 체코 공식 방문…“원전 동맹 구축될 수 있을 것”
신한울 3·4호기, 신청 8년 만에 건설 확정

신한울 3·4호기, 신청 8년 만에 건설 확정
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.