News Today

[News Today] MORE HOSPITALS OPEN OVER CHUSEOK

입력 2024.09.12 (16:05) 수정 2024.09.12 (16:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
With Korea's biggest holiday Chuseok around the corner, local governments nationwide are setting up emergency plans to avert a healthcare crisis.
In Seoul, more clinics and pharmacies will stay open during the holiday than last Lunar New Year holiday, making the emergency medical system is operational.

[REPORT]
The city of Seoul discussed emergency medical service plans with the Seoul Medical Association and other healthcare providers as the nation heads into the long Chuseok holiday amid the prolonged doctors' strike.

The key plan is to encourage patients with mild symptoms to visit nearby clinics and smaller hospitals before going to emergency rooms.

The city government of Seoul designated some 12,000 medical institutions, which include roughly 5,900 hospitals and 6,500 pharmacies, to stay open during the long holiday weekend.

A daily average of about 2,500 hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies in the city will open during the holiday, about twice as many medical institutions did during the Seol holiday.

Oh Se-hoon/ Seoul Mayor
Health centers in 25 districts will each operate an emergency treatment team for mild cases and all public clinics will operate normally on the day of Chuseok.

Emergency medical institutions and ERs at general hospitals in Seoul will stay open around the clock as usual.

Also, children's hospitals will operate 24 hours a day to prevent young patients from being turned away at emergency rooms.

Even though they oppose the med school quota hike, the Seoul Medical Association promised to fully cooperate in receiving patients during the holiday.

Hwang Gyu-seok/ Chair, Seoul Medical Association
ERs should be left available for serious cases. Please follow doctors' instructions.

The city of Busan also increased the number of hospitals that stay open during the holiday by 1.4 times more than during the last Seol holiday, and the Gwangju city government decided to operate public hospitals for children even during late night hours throughout the holiday weekend.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] MORE HOSPITALS OPEN OVER CHUSEOK
    • 입력 2024-09-12 16:05:41
    • 수정2024-09-12 16:06:59
    News Today

[LEAD]
With Korea's biggest holiday Chuseok around the corner, local governments nationwide are setting up emergency plans to avert a healthcare crisis.
In Seoul, more clinics and pharmacies will stay open during the holiday than last Lunar New Year holiday, making the emergency medical system is operational.

[REPORT]
The city of Seoul discussed emergency medical service plans with the Seoul Medical Association and other healthcare providers as the nation heads into the long Chuseok holiday amid the prolonged doctors' strike.

The key plan is to encourage patients with mild symptoms to visit nearby clinics and smaller hospitals before going to emergency rooms.

The city government of Seoul designated some 12,000 medical institutions, which include roughly 5,900 hospitals and 6,500 pharmacies, to stay open during the long holiday weekend.

A daily average of about 2,500 hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies in the city will open during the holiday, about twice as many medical institutions did during the Seol holiday.

Oh Se-hoon/ Seoul Mayor
Health centers in 25 districts will each operate an emergency treatment team for mild cases and all public clinics will operate normally on the day of Chuseok.

Emergency medical institutions and ERs at general hospitals in Seoul will stay open around the clock as usual.

Also, children's hospitals will operate 24 hours a day to prevent young patients from being turned away at emergency rooms.

Even though they oppose the med school quota hike, the Seoul Medical Association promised to fully cooperate in receiving patients during the holiday.

Hwang Gyu-seok/ Chair, Seoul Medical Association
ERs should be left available for serious cases. Please follow doctors' instructions.

The city of Busan also increased the number of hospitals that stay open during the holiday by 1.4 times more than during the last Seol holiday, and the Gwangju city government decided to operate public hospitals for children even during late night hours throughout the holiday weekend.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

도이치모터스 ‘전주’ 손모 씨 시세조종 방조 유죄…<br>김건희 여사는?

도이치모터스 ‘전주’ 손모 씨 시세조종 방조 유죄…김건희 여사는?
여야의정 협의체 놓고 양당 시각차…“추석 전에”·“의료계 없이는 식물”

여야의정 협의체 놓고 양당 시각차…“추석 전에”·“의료계 없이는 식물”
윤 대통령, 19일부터 체코 공식 방문…“원전 동맹 구축될 수 있을 것”

윤 대통령, 19일부터 체코 공식 방문…“원전 동맹 구축될 수 있을 것”
신한울 3·4호기, 신청 8년 만에 건설 확정

신한울 3·4호기, 신청 8년 만에 건설 확정
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.