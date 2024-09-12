[News Today] NK FLOOD RECOVERY IN FULL SWING

News Today

[LEAD]
We reported that the Amnokgang River was severely flooded during the monsoon season. A month later, major construction has been spotted in North Korea's affected areas, signaling the start of significant restoration efforts. Chairman Kim Jong-un has recently called for a rapid recovery, prompting a hastening of efforts. Yet, given North Korea's economic difficulties, securing construction materials remain doubtful.

[REPORT]
A flooding Amnokgang River turned the city of Sinuiju in North Korea into a vast lake.

Square openings are spotted on the ground after the flood swept over the riverside village in Wihwado Island near Sinuiju.

These craters are believed to indicate that foundation work for large buildings like apartments is underway.

Also seen nearby are numerous tents, which appear to be temporary housing for construction workers.

The flooded buildings had not been cleaned up in mid-August, but the buildings have now been razed and the ground leveled for construction less than a month later.

Overgrown greens had covered the riverside in the city of Manpo in Jagang-do Province bordering the Amnokgang River early last month, but most of the debris has been removed about a month later and tents were set up in the vicinity.

During a recent address made to high-ranking officials, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had asked them to complete restoration from flood damage within a set time, which could have prompted the workers to speed up construction.

Because roads are still closed, however, quick recovery appears to be difficult for villages that suffered extensive damages, such as Kwangmyong-ri in Jagang-do Province that got completely buried in mud.

Another obstacle to a prompt restoration from the flood is the fact that multiple large-scale constructions are underway simultaneously in North Korea.

Prof. Lim Eul-chul/ Institute for Far Eastern Studies, Kyungnam Univ.
Since large construction projects are underway, it seems difficult to supply workers, building materials and equipment on its own for flood-damaged areas.

North Korea has been importing most of its doors, windows, tiles, and other building materials other than cement from China. But some experts believe that the country's recent estrangement with China is stalling the restoration efforts.

