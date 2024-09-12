News Today

[News Today] SPECIAL PROBE BILLS PASS COMMITTEE

입력 2024.09.12 (16:05) 수정 2024.09.12 (16:07)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Today, a number of bills including calls for special probes into first lady Kim Keon-hee and the death of a marine last year, passed the Judiciary Committee with only opposition support, following the ruling party's exit. The opposition sought to advance these bills in today's plenary session. But National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik suggested delaying their consideration until after the Chuseok holiday.

[REPORT]
From the start of the committee meeting, rival parties locked horns over the passage of two bills calling for special probes into first lady Kim Keon-hee and the death of a marine last year.

Cho Bae-sook / Legislation & Judiciary Committee(PPP)
The PPP and DP are both negotiation groups but our party can't recommend a special counsel and only the opposition can. Is this fair?

Lee Geon-tae / Legislation & Judiciary Committee(DP)
If the president is not involved in the marine death probe, isn't it better for him and PPP to clear allegations by swiftly adopting a special probe?

Voices were raised and heated exchanges transpired during the discourse.

Jung Chung-rae / Chair, Legislation and Judiciary Committee(DP)
Rep. Kwak Kyu-taek, are you out of your mind?

Kwak Kyu-taek / Legislation and Judiciary Committee(PPP)
I'm of sound mind.

Eventually, the two bills were unilaterally passed by the opposition as ruling party members walked out in protest.

"I declare the bills' passage."

Another opposition-pushed revised bill on the use of region specific local currencies also passed through the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.

The opposition sought to handle all 3 bills during Thursday's plenary session but the ruling camp strongly resisted the move noting the bills didn't pass through the earlier committee with bipartisan agreement.

After much thought, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik proposed that the bills be handled through bipartisan consultation on September 19 which is after the Chuseok holiday. He noted that the focus now should be on tackling the medical service vacuum.

Woo Won-shik / Nat'l Assembly Speaker
I believe the focus should be on the public emergency and operation of the joint consultative body involving parties, gov't and the medical community.

With the speaker's intervention, for now, the fate of the special probe bills has been deferred to after Chuseok.

However partisan wrangling will likely continue post-holiday as the opposition seeks to vote on the bills right away while the ruling party says an agreement should come first.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] SPECIAL PROBE BILLS PASS COMMITTEE
    • 입력 2024-09-12 16:05:55
    • 수정2024-09-12 16:07:18
    News Today

[LEAD]
Today, a number of bills including calls for special probes into first lady Kim Keon-hee and the death of a marine last year, passed the Judiciary Committee with only opposition support, following the ruling party's exit. The opposition sought to advance these bills in today's plenary session. But National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik suggested delaying their consideration until after the Chuseok holiday.

[REPORT]
From the start of the committee meeting, rival parties locked horns over the passage of two bills calling for special probes into first lady Kim Keon-hee and the death of a marine last year.

Cho Bae-sook / Legislation & Judiciary Committee(PPP)
The PPP and DP are both negotiation groups but our party can't recommend a special counsel and only the opposition can. Is this fair?

Lee Geon-tae / Legislation & Judiciary Committee(DP)
If the president is not involved in the marine death probe, isn't it better for him and PPP to clear allegations by swiftly adopting a special probe?

Voices were raised and heated exchanges transpired during the discourse.

Jung Chung-rae / Chair, Legislation and Judiciary Committee(DP)
Rep. Kwak Kyu-taek, are you out of your mind?

Kwak Kyu-taek / Legislation and Judiciary Committee(PPP)
I'm of sound mind.

Eventually, the two bills were unilaterally passed by the opposition as ruling party members walked out in protest.

"I declare the bills' passage."

Another opposition-pushed revised bill on the use of region specific local currencies also passed through the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.

The opposition sought to handle all 3 bills during Thursday's plenary session but the ruling camp strongly resisted the move noting the bills didn't pass through the earlier committee with bipartisan agreement.

After much thought, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik proposed that the bills be handled through bipartisan consultation on September 19 which is after the Chuseok holiday. He noted that the focus now should be on tackling the medical service vacuum.

Woo Won-shik / Nat'l Assembly Speaker
I believe the focus should be on the public emergency and operation of the joint consultative body involving parties, gov't and the medical community.

With the speaker's intervention, for now, the fate of the special probe bills has been deferred to after Chuseok.

However partisan wrangling will likely continue post-holiday as the opposition seeks to vote on the bills right away while the ruling party says an agreement should come first.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

도이치모터스 ‘전주’ 손모 씨 시세조종 방조 유죄…<br>김건희 여사는?

도이치모터스 ‘전주’ 손모 씨 시세조종 방조 유죄…김건희 여사는?
여야의정 협의체 놓고 양당 시각차…“추석 전에”·“의료계 없이는 식물”

여야의정 협의체 놓고 양당 시각차…“추석 전에”·“의료계 없이는 식물”
윤 대통령, 19일부터 체코 공식 방문…“원전 동맹 구축될 수 있을 것”

윤 대통령, 19일부터 체코 공식 방문…“원전 동맹 구축될 수 있을 것”
신한울 3·4호기, 신청 8년 만에 건설 확정

신한울 3·4호기, 신청 8년 만에 건설 확정
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.