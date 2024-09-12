News Today

[News Today] 2ND RULING ON STOCK MANIPULATION

입력 2024.09.12 (16:06) 수정 2024.09.12 (16:07)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The appellate court will also rule on the 'Deutsch Motors stock manipulation case' today. Suspicion of involvement surrounds First Lady Kim Keon-hee.
The key issue is the alleged financier Mr.Sohn, whose account was used in the stock price manipulation process. This verdict is expected to impact the prosecution's ongoing investigation into the First Lady.

[REPORT]
The Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation allegation was raised against the company's former chairperson, Kwon Oh-soo, for conspiring with former and incumbent employees to fabricate the company's stock prices between 2009 and 2012.

Later it was revealed that an account under First Lady Kim Keon-hee's name was used in stock manipulation, pointing to the possibility of her involvement.

Prosecutors believe Kwon raised stock prices from 2,000 won, or around 1.5 dollars, to 8,000 won, approximately 6 dollars, using the so-called matched orders by setting selling and buying prices in advance.

A court of first instance sentenced Kwon to two years in jail, suspended for three years, and a fine of 300 million won, or around 224,000 dollars.
An appellate court issued its sentence on Thursday after a year and seven months.

The court of first instance recognized the fact that the first lady's account was used in stock manipulation, but it did not rule on collusion.

The salient point is whether the account of a financier surnamed Sohn was also used in stock manipulation.

In the first trial, Sohn was found not guilty because "it was hard to ascertain if there was an attempt to change the stock price." However, the prosecutors appealed and added "facilitation of stock manipulation" to the list of charges.

They believe although Sohn is not an accomplice per se, Sohn was aware of stock manipulation when providing funds, which is tantamount to condoning the crime.

If Sohn is found guilty by the appellate court, Kim Keon-hee and her mother, Choi Eun-soon, will also likely be indicted for aiding stock manipulation.

If Sohn is found not guilty, it will be difficult to indict the first lady.

Kim claims she was unaware of stock manipulation and was never involved.

Prosecutors who interrogated the first lady behind closed doors back in July plan to reach a final decision on her in
line with the appellate court's verdict.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] 2ND RULING ON STOCK MANIPULATION
    • 입력 2024-09-12 16:06:02
    • 수정2024-09-12 16:07:27
    News Today

[LEAD]
The appellate court will also rule on the 'Deutsch Motors stock manipulation case' today. Suspicion of involvement surrounds First Lady Kim Keon-hee.
The key issue is the alleged financier Mr.Sohn, whose account was used in the stock price manipulation process. This verdict is expected to impact the prosecution's ongoing investigation into the First Lady.

[REPORT]
The Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation allegation was raised against the company's former chairperson, Kwon Oh-soo, for conspiring with former and incumbent employees to fabricate the company's stock prices between 2009 and 2012.

Later it was revealed that an account under First Lady Kim Keon-hee's name was used in stock manipulation, pointing to the possibility of her involvement.

Prosecutors believe Kwon raised stock prices from 2,000 won, or around 1.5 dollars, to 8,000 won, approximately 6 dollars, using the so-called matched orders by setting selling and buying prices in advance.

A court of first instance sentenced Kwon to two years in jail, suspended for three years, and a fine of 300 million won, or around 224,000 dollars.
An appellate court issued its sentence on Thursday after a year and seven months.

The court of first instance recognized the fact that the first lady's account was used in stock manipulation, but it did not rule on collusion.

The salient point is whether the account of a financier surnamed Sohn was also used in stock manipulation.

In the first trial, Sohn was found not guilty because "it was hard to ascertain if there was an attempt to change the stock price." However, the prosecutors appealed and added "facilitation of stock manipulation" to the list of charges.

They believe although Sohn is not an accomplice per se, Sohn was aware of stock manipulation when providing funds, which is tantamount to condoning the crime.

If Sohn is found guilty by the appellate court, Kim Keon-hee and her mother, Choi Eun-soon, will also likely be indicted for aiding stock manipulation.

If Sohn is found not guilty, it will be difficult to indict the first lady.

Kim claims she was unaware of stock manipulation and was never involved.

Prosecutors who interrogated the first lady behind closed doors back in July plan to reach a final decision on her in
line with the appellate court's verdict.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

도이치모터스 ‘전주’ 손모 씨 시세조종 방조 유죄…<br>김건희 여사는?

도이치모터스 ‘전주’ 손모 씨 시세조종 방조 유죄…김건희 여사는?
여야의정 협의체 놓고 양당 시각차…“추석 전에”·“의료계 없이는 식물”

여야의정 협의체 놓고 양당 시각차…“추석 전에”·“의료계 없이는 식물”
윤 대통령, 19일부터 체코 공식 방문…“원전 동맹 구축될 수 있을 것”

윤 대통령, 19일부터 체코 공식 방문…“원전 동맹 구축될 수 있을 것”
신한울 3·4호기, 신청 8년 만에 건설 확정

신한울 3·4호기, 신청 8년 만에 건설 확정
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.