[News Today] NEWJEANS DEMAND MIN’S RETURN
[LEAD]
NewJeans members went live unexpectedly last night, voicing their concerns about the recent turmoil surrounding their agency's former CEO Min Hee-jin and HYBE. They demanded that by the 25th, Min should be reinstated to normalize ADOR. This is the first time all members have collectively spoken out.
[REPORT]
The members were grim-faced.
They first explained why they were doing a sudden live broadcast.
Hyein / NewJeans
Following our CEO's recent dismissal, we see many people who have worked with us suffer unjust demands and pressure.
They said they mustered up courage after witnessing HYBE's disregard towards the recent leak and disclosure of private records.
Haerin / NewJeans
We are at a loss as to who to trust and rely on from now on. We had to resort to this measure and tell our story. Otherwise, no one would know.
They said what happened to Hanni not long ago was a huge shock to all the members.
Hanni / NewJeans
The manager of another idol group told their artists to ignore me when I was right there within earshot. Why do I have to endure such mistreatment.
Danielle more directly criticized HYBE.
Danielle / NewJeans
I see HYBE as an inhumane company. What can we learn from this organization?
Even citing a deadline, NewJeans clearly laid out their demands.
Minji / NewJeans
We want the previous ADOR headed by Min Hee-jin and where management and production roles are combined. We ask HYBE and chairman Bang...
The members have previously offered support for Min Hee-jin, the former CEO of the sublabel ADOR, through petitions and remarks at award ceremonies, but it's the first time all five members have publicly expressed such a stern message.
In response, ADOR said it is reviewing responses to the demands made by NewJeans.
