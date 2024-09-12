[News Today] SUZY BUSKING IN EUROPE

Suzy is returning as a singer in an entertainment program focusing on live busking. Global fans are more than excited. Let's check it out.



Celebrated K-pop acts from Suzy, Hwasa to ATEEZ are departing for Europe on a busking trip.



They will be appearing on a new KBS 2TV variety show premiering in November.



This music and travel reality show will follow these singers’ overseas on local busking sessions.



Episodes in Munich, Germany and Majorca in Spain are to be released.



According to the production crew, singer and actress Suzy will appear in the Munich episode and perform together with singer Henry and ATEEZ members while Hwasa and Sohyang are scheduled to sing in Majorca along with world-renowned tenor Plácido Domingo.