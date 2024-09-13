News Today

[News Today] FIRST LOOK AT NK URANIUM PLANT

[LEAD]
North Korean state media reported that Chairman Kim Jong-un inspected a nuclear weapons lab and a weapons-grade nuclear material base. During his visit, Chairman Kim ordered increased production of weapons-grade materials. He also publicly disclosed a uranium enrichment facility for the first time.

[REPORT]
According to a Rodong Shinmun report on September 13th, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the nuclear weapons research lab and the weapons-grade nuclear materials production site.

The North Korean leader visited the control room at the uranium enrichment plant and examined the operation of the production process. The North Korean state-affiliated daily also reported that Kim was very satisfied with the progress of nuclear materials production.

Kim reportedly said at the production facility that he feels rejuvenated simply looking around the plant.

This is the first time that North Korea revealed its uranium enrichment facility.

The plant produces highly enriched uranium by placing uranium in a centrifuge and spinning it at high speed. The enriched uranium is utilized then in making nuclear warheads.

Kim stressed at the plant that "the foundation of weapons-grade nuclear materials production must be further enhanced" by increasing the number of cetrifuges and carrying out the new cetrifuge introduction project as planned.

He then added that the country's nuclear capabilities are being upgraded because of the regime's unique circumstance and projected threats that must counter and keep in check the United States.

North Korea's official newspaper also reported that Kim had suggested 'major tasks and directions' associated with nuclear materials production, but didn't disclose further details.

