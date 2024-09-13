News Today

[News Today] NEW REACTORS END NUKE PHASEOUT

[LEAD]
Construction is confirmed for Shin-Hanul Nuclear Power Plant Units 3 and 4. The project resumes today, following previous suspensions due to the last government's nuclear phase-out policy. This approval comes after an eight-year delay.

[REPORT]
Shin-Hanul nuclear power plant in Uljin, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province.

Next to its currently operating number 1 and 2 reactors, there is a large plot of land.

This site had applied for a construction permit back in 2016 to build reactors 3 and 4.

But the project got scrapped the following year, as deliberations were already underway.

Moon Jae-in / Former President (June 2017)
Nuclear power will be phased out. Impending reactor projects will be completely scrapped.

Five years later, the situation looks completely different.

Yoon Suk Yeol / Then President-elect (March 2022)
Hopefully Shin-Hanul 3 and 4 reactors can break ground as soon as possible to create local jobs.

An energy policy plan calling for the facilitation of the nuclear power industry was approved in Cabinet.

And the construction of Shin-Hanul 3 and 4 reactors picked up speed.

This development took place just 2 months after President Yoon's inauguration.

The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission which launched a review of the reactors construction in 2022 reached a final conclusion this Thursday.

The agency saw all factors appropriate including technical performance, environmental impact and even safety measures that have been stepped up since the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Construction begins Friday and a total budget of nearly 12 trillion won (USD 8.9 billion) is expected to go into the project.

The power plant industry is making earnest preparations in producing necessary parts and facilities.

Lee Sung-woo / Doosan Enerbility
Our company supplies reactors and steam generators. As we enter production, many orders are placed with partner firms.

Shin-Hanul 3 reactor is expected to start generating power by 2032, some ten years later than initially planned while reactor 4 will start operations in 2033.

