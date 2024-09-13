[News Today] NEW REACTORS END NUKE PHASEOUT
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Construction is confirmed for Shin-Hanul Nuclear Power Plant Units 3 and 4. The project resumes today, following previous suspensions due to the last government's nuclear phase-out policy. This approval comes after an eight-year delay.
[REPORT]
Shin-Hanul nuclear power plant in Uljin, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province.
Next to its currently operating number 1 and 2 reactors, there is a large plot of land.
This site had applied for a construction permit back in 2016 to build reactors 3 and 4.
But the project got scrapped the following year, as deliberations were already underway.
Moon Jae-in / Former President (June 2017)
Nuclear power will be phased out. Impending reactor projects will be completely scrapped.
Five years later, the situation looks completely different.
Yoon Suk Yeol / Then President-elect (March 2022)
Hopefully Shin-Hanul 3 and 4 reactors can break ground as soon as possible to create local jobs.
An energy policy plan calling for the facilitation of the nuclear power industry was approved in Cabinet.
And the construction of Shin-Hanul 3 and 4 reactors picked up speed.
This development took place just 2 months after President Yoon's inauguration.
The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission which launched a review of the reactors construction in 2022 reached a final conclusion this Thursday.
The agency saw all factors appropriate including technical performance, environmental impact and even safety measures that have been stepped up since the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
Construction begins Friday and a total budget of nearly 12 trillion won (USD 8.9 billion) is expected to go into the project.
The power plant industry is making earnest preparations in producing necessary parts and facilities.
Lee Sung-woo / Doosan Enerbility
Our company supplies reactors and steam generators. As we enter production, many orders are placed with partner firms.
Shin-Hanul 3 reactor is expected to start generating power by 2032, some ten years later than initially planned while reactor 4 will start operations in 2033.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] NEW REACTORS END NUKE PHASEOUT
-
- 입력 2024-09-13 17:59:08
- 수정2024-09-13 18:00:55
[LEAD]
Construction is confirmed for Shin-Hanul Nuclear Power Plant Units 3 and 4. The project resumes today, following previous suspensions due to the last government's nuclear phase-out policy. This approval comes after an eight-year delay.
[REPORT]
Shin-Hanul nuclear power plant in Uljin, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province.
Next to its currently operating number 1 and 2 reactors, there is a large plot of land.
This site had applied for a construction permit back in 2016 to build reactors 3 and 4.
But the project got scrapped the following year, as deliberations were already underway.
Moon Jae-in / Former President (June 2017)
Nuclear power will be phased out. Impending reactor projects will be completely scrapped.
Five years later, the situation looks completely different.
Yoon Suk Yeol / Then President-elect (March 2022)
Hopefully Shin-Hanul 3 and 4 reactors can break ground as soon as possible to create local jobs.
An energy policy plan calling for the facilitation of the nuclear power industry was approved in Cabinet.
And the construction of Shin-Hanul 3 and 4 reactors picked up speed.
This development took place just 2 months after President Yoon's inauguration.
The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission which launched a review of the reactors construction in 2022 reached a final conclusion this Thursday.
The agency saw all factors appropriate including technical performance, environmental impact and even safety measures that have been stepped up since the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
Construction begins Friday and a total budget of nearly 12 trillion won (USD 8.9 billion) is expected to go into the project.
The power plant industry is making earnest preparations in producing necessary parts and facilities.
Lee Sung-woo / Doosan Enerbility
Our company supplies reactors and steam generators. As we enter production, many orders are placed with partner firms.
Shin-Hanul 3 reactor is expected to start generating power by 2032, some ten years later than initially planned while reactor 4 will start operations in 2033.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.