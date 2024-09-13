[News Today] “UNIFIED STANCE ON MED SCHOOL QUOTA”

[LEAD]

The standoff between the government and the medical community continues. The medical community has now tossed the ball to politicians. They argue both parties must agree first on agenda items to start discussions. They are very clear about needing to reassess the 2025 medical school quota.



[REPORT]

Unlike politicians who are striving to launch a joint consultative body before the Chuseok holiday to address the medical crisis, the medical community is taking a more cautious approach.



While some groups have expressed intent to take part in the joint consultation channel that also involves the government and rival parties, others such as the Medical Professors Association of Korea have said that nothing is yet decided.



Doctors are demanding first and foremost that rival parties unify their stance on whether the 2025 medical school quota is among the discussion topics.



Kim Sung-geun / Spokesperson, Medical Professors Association of Korea

We were positive about the consultative body from the very beginning. Now, rival parties must clarify their stances. Only then can we engage in talks.



The Korean Medical Association also stressed that reconsideration of next year's quota from square one is the only way to get trainee doctors back to work.



Choi Anna / Spokesperson, Korean Medical Association

It's not impossible to adjust the 2025 med school quota. Trust is needed for trainee doctors and students to return to posts.



Some express the view that in order to resolve the 7 month long dispute between the government and medical community, trust and agreement are the first order of business.



Kang Hee-kyung / Head, SNU Med School·SNUH emergency committee

Trust can be built when 3 issues - civil and criminal liability, employment stability and proper communication - are resolved.



However, trainee doctors and medical students, the key players in the dispute, remain silent.



Meanwhile patients organizations who have suffered much in the protracted healthcare vacuum argue that accepting only the medical community's opinion is unacceptable and proposed forming a consultative body that also includes patients.