[News Today] “UNIFIED STANCE ON MED SCHOOL QUOTA”

입력 2024.09.13 (17:59)

[LEAD]
The standoff between the government and the medical community continues. The medical community has now tossed the ball to politicians. They argue both parties must agree first on agenda items to start discussions. They are very clear about needing to reassess the 2025 medical school quota.

[REPORT]
Unlike politicians who are striving to launch a joint consultative body before the Chuseok holiday to address the medical crisis, the medical community is taking a more cautious approach.

While some groups have expressed intent to take part in the joint consultation channel that also involves the government and rival parties, others such as the Medical Professors Association of Korea have said that nothing is yet decided.

Doctors are demanding first and foremost that rival parties unify their stance on whether the 2025 medical school quota is among the discussion topics.

Kim Sung-geun / Spokesperson, Medical Professors Association of Korea
We were positive about the consultative body from the very beginning. Now, rival parties must clarify their stances. Only then can we engage in talks.

The Korean Medical Association also stressed that reconsideration of next year's quota from square one is the only way to get trainee doctors back to work.

Choi Anna / Spokesperson, Korean Medical Association
It's not impossible to adjust the 2025 med school quota. Trust is needed for trainee doctors and students to return to posts.

Some express the view that in order to resolve the 7 month long dispute between the government and medical community, trust and agreement are the first order of business.

Kang Hee-kyung / Head, SNU Med School·SNUH emergency committee
Trust can be built when 3 issues - civil and criminal liability, employment stability and proper communication - are resolved.

However, trainee doctors and medical students, the key players in the dispute, remain silent.

Meanwhile patients organizations who have suffered much in the protracted healthcare vacuum argue that accepting only the medical community's opinion is unacceptable and proposed forming a consultative body that also includes patients.

청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

