[News Today] NEWJEANS BULLYING REVELATION

The unexpected live broadcast by NewJeans continues to stir controversy. Public opinion heats up over workplace bullying faced by members, and ADOR's response. Following the broadcast, a viewer petitioned the government for an investigation.



NewJeans members say what they went through since former CEO Min Hee-jin was fired was none other than workplace bullying.



Hanni / NewJeans

I was told to ignore what I saw and heard. I don't know why I have to be going through this.



The artists said they felt fearful and hopeless when new management responded by saying there was no evidence and it was too late.



Haerin / NewJeans

We were concerned that strange or false information about us would spread inevitably.



Speculations that NewJeans members were bullied were first raised early this year.

They are concerned about personal information leaks and other internal conflicts at their agency.



Hyein / NewJeans

I want to ask again. What good has the negativity about us done to us?



Danielle / NewJeans

We’re just doing our best to achieve our dream. What have we done wrong?



After NewJeans' stance went on air, a barrage of messages expressing concerns about HYBE's response and criticizing it were posted on the internet.



One fan is demanding an investigation into the bullying allegation and has even filed a petition with the labor ministry.



It's the first time NewJeans chose to take the conflict at their agency head-on publicly.



Minji / NewJeans

We demand that Chairman Bang and HYBE make a wise decision to restore ADOR by Sept. 25.



All eyes are on what HYBE will say next.