[News Today] NEWJEANS ISSUES HYBE ULTIMATUM

[LEAD]
Their brodcast comes amid rising conflicts between HYBE and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin. Analysts see this as an ultimate ultimatum from NewJeans, signaling steps toward separation. Yet, some argue that the enormous penalties make leaving HYBE's shadow realistically difficult. Here's more.

[REPORT]
Haerin / New Jeans
I don't want to comply with those people's social values or follow their path. I choose not to follow.

A statement made by one of the NewJeans members in the live broadcast has sparked speculations that the group is preparing to part ways with HYBE.

Ha Jae-keun / Cultural critic
When artists choose to publicly fight with their agencies, it implies they have considered even contract termination.

Pundits say the group's demand that ADOR be restored by Sept. 25 represents the members' difficult demand with contract termination in mind.

This is because normally, to terminate a similar contract, an artist must first convey their complaints to the agency two weeks in advance, which is regarded as a revision period.

Chung Min-jae / Pop music critic
Even if nothing changes within two weeks, it’s unlikely the group will stay with the agency. They appear to be determined to take action if nothing is done.

Quite a few people believe the situation may just end with an internal strife.

This is because contract termination could result in an astronomical financial penalty and cause enormous damage to the group's future activities.

Kim Heon-shik / Cultural critic
They appear to be trying to solidify their position through legal fight. If they decide to leave, NewJeans and Min Hee-jin will sustain enormous damage.

There is also a possibility of Min Hee-jin filing a lawsuit against HYBE to terminate NewJeans' contract, citing HYBE's liability.

