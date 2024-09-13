[News Today] HA YERIN JOINS ‘BRIDGERTON’ CAST

[LEAD]

A Korean-American actor has landed a leading role in Netflix's "Bridgerton" series. The actor's family connections have sparked even more interest. We have the details.



[REPORT]

Son Sook / Actress

She is my hope. I want to live long enough to see her get the Best Actress Academy award.



Veteran actress Son Sook has high hopes for this actress.



She's none other than her granddaughter Ha Yerin, who is set to join the cast of "Bridgerton" Season 4.



Netflix announced the news on its official social media site on Thursday and even posted a video about it.



"Bridgerton" is a romantic drama set on the backdrop of 19th century British society.

Since the release of Season 1 in 2020, it was one of the most viewed productions on Netflix.



In Season 4 Ha Yerin plays male lead Benedict's love interest Sophie.



The Korean-Australian actress also appeared in the sci-fi action series "Halo."



She once said she was inspired by her grandmother, Son Sook, to pursue a career in acting.