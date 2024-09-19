[News Today] YOON VISITS CZECH REPUBLIC
[LEAD]
President Yoon Suk Yeol begins a four-day official visit to the Czech Republic today. The visit will likely focus on finalizing the two country's new nuclear power project.
[REPORT]
President Yoon Suk Yeol has embarked on an overseas trip directly following the Chuseok holiday.
He will make an official visit to the Czech Republic, a manufacturing powerhouse in central Europe, nine years after former President Park Geun-hye's visit.
The main objective of this trip is to ensure a successful deal on the new nuclear plant construction, slated to be finalized next year.
The South Korean president is to meet with Czech president Petr Pavel and prime minister Petr Fiala to pledge the Korean government's solid support in building the nuclear plant.
The Korean delegation will also look for ways to take on cooperative projects with local nuclear reactor makers, targeting the larger global market.
Kim Tae-hyo / Principal Deputy Nat'l Security Adviser
President Yoon looks to build a nuclear alliance between South Korea and the Czech Republic during this visit.
The South Korean delegation hopes to cooperate with the Czech Republic, a country highly dependent on manufacturing and exports, in cutting-edge businesses such as future cars and batteries.
To this end, the leaders of Korea's four largest conglomerates, including Samsung Electronics chair Lee Jae-yong, accompany the president on this trip.
Park Chun-sup / Senior Pres. Secretary for economic affairs
The Czech Republic has an open economy with high dependence on trade. It's high potential as a strategic partner for Korea's entry into the European market.
President Yoon also plans to cooperate with the Czech Republic so that Korea can participate in Ukraine's infrastructure restoration projects.
