News Today

[News Today] YOON VISITS CZECH REPUBLIC

입력 2024.09.19 (16:11) 수정 2024.09.19 (16:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
President Yoon Suk Yeol begins a four-day official visit to the Czech Republic today. The visit will likely focus on finalizing the two country's new nuclear power project.

[REPORT]
President Yoon Suk Yeol has embarked on an overseas trip directly following the Chuseok holiday.

He will make an official visit to the Czech Republic, a manufacturing powerhouse in central Europe, nine years after former President Park Geun-hye's visit.

The main objective of this trip is to ensure a successful deal on the new nuclear plant construction, slated to be finalized next year.

The South Korean president is to meet with Czech president Petr Pavel and prime minister Petr Fiala to pledge the Korean government's solid support in building the nuclear plant.

The Korean delegation will also look for ways to take on cooperative projects with local nuclear reactor makers, targeting the larger global market.

Kim Tae-hyo / Principal Deputy Nat'l Security Adviser
President Yoon looks to build a nuclear alliance between South Korea and the Czech Republic during this visit.

The South Korean delegation hopes to cooperate with the Czech Republic, a country highly dependent on manufacturing and exports, in cutting-edge businesses such as future cars and batteries.

To this end, the leaders of Korea's four largest conglomerates, including Samsung Electronics chair Lee Jae-yong, accompany the president on this trip.

Park Chun-sup / Senior Pres. Secretary for economic affairs
The Czech Republic has an open economy with high dependence on trade. It's high potential as a strategic partner for Korea's entry into the European market.

President Yoon also plans to cooperate with the Czech Republic so that Korea can participate in Ukraine's infrastructure restoration projects.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] YOON VISITS CZECH REPUBLIC
    • 입력 2024-09-19 16:11:05
    • 수정2024-09-19 16:12:25
    News Today

[LEAD]
President Yoon Suk Yeol begins a four-day official visit to the Czech Republic today. The visit will likely focus on finalizing the two country's new nuclear power project.

[REPORT]
President Yoon Suk Yeol has embarked on an overseas trip directly following the Chuseok holiday.

He will make an official visit to the Czech Republic, a manufacturing powerhouse in central Europe, nine years after former President Park Geun-hye's visit.

The main objective of this trip is to ensure a successful deal on the new nuclear plant construction, slated to be finalized next year.

The South Korean president is to meet with Czech president Petr Pavel and prime minister Petr Fiala to pledge the Korean government's solid support in building the nuclear plant.

The Korean delegation will also look for ways to take on cooperative projects with local nuclear reactor makers, targeting the larger global market.

Kim Tae-hyo / Principal Deputy Nat'l Security Adviser
President Yoon looks to build a nuclear alliance between South Korea and the Czech Republic during this visit.

The South Korean delegation hopes to cooperate with the Czech Republic, a country highly dependent on manufacturing and exports, in cutting-edge businesses such as future cars and batteries.

To this end, the leaders of Korea's four largest conglomerates, including Samsung Electronics chair Lee Jae-yong, accompany the president on this trip.

Park Chun-sup / Senior Pres. Secretary for economic affairs
The Czech Republic has an open economy with high dependence on trade. It's high potential as a strategic partner for Korea's entry into the European market.

President Yoon also plans to cooperate with the Czech Republic so that Korea can participate in Ukraine's infrastructure restoration projects.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김 여사·해병대원 특검법 등 여 보이콧 속 <br>본회의 통과

김 여사·해병대원 특검법 등 여 보이콧 속 본회의 통과
대통령실, 의료계 향해 “대화의 장 나오는게 국민에 대한 도리”

대통령실, 의료계 향해 “대화의 장 나오는게 국민에 대한 도리”
추석 연휴 응급실, 하루 평균 <br>2만 6,983명 내원…지난해 보다 32%↓

추석 연휴 응급실, 하루 평균 2만 6,983명 내원…지난해 보다 32%↓
검찰 ‘티메프’ 대표 첫 소환…<br>류광진 “뱅크런이 사태 원인”

검찰 ‘티메프’ 대표 첫 소환…류광진 “뱅크런이 사태 원인”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.