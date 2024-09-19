News Today

[News Today] PARTIES LOCK HORNS OVER BILLS

입력 2024.09.19 (16:11) 수정 2024.09.19 (16:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Right after the Chuseok holiday, the National Assembly has resumed its intense confrontations. Today, the opposition, including the Democratic Party, plans to tackle three key bills in a plenary session. Special counsel bills over allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee and the Marine death report as well as a universal payout. The People Power Party is pushing back, arguing the session was set without prior consultation.

[REPORT]
The opposition camp plans to handle three controversial bills at a plenary session, which began at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The bills are about launching independent counsel probes into allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee and the Marine death report as well as a universal payout of 250,000 won or 188 U.S. dollars.

Kim Min-seok/ DP supreme council member
We will not get discouraged or impatient about the current situation, sticking to the principles.

The ruling People Power Party, which has been opposing the three bills, is expressing disapproval, saying that there were no prior discussions held about the parliamentary schedule.

The opposition railroaded the three bills at the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee on September 11 with the goal of handling them at a plenary session the following day before the Chuseok holiday.

But as an alternative, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik proposed holding the plenary session on September 19, asking the opposition parties to focus on launching a joint consultative body with the ruling party and doctors.

Park Jun-tae/ Floor spokesperson, PPP
We are discussing various measures regarding ways to respond to the DP's push to hold a plenary session unilaterally.

The Democratic Party plans to neutralize the filibuster using a right to end debates.

In this case, the bill on introducing an independent counsel for the Kim Keon-hee case will be put to a vote on Friday, the bill for the Marine death report on Saturday and the universal payout bill on Sunday.

If the bills are approved, the ruling party is expected to ask President Yoon Suk Yeol to exercise the veto power and demand another parliamentary review.

Before convening the plenary session, the National Assembly speaker will meet with the floor leaders of the rival parties to finalize the agenda for the session.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] PARTIES LOCK HORNS OVER BILLS
    • 입력 2024-09-19 16:11:12
    • 수정2024-09-19 16:12:38
    News Today

[LEAD]
Right after the Chuseok holiday, the National Assembly has resumed its intense confrontations. Today, the opposition, including the Democratic Party, plans to tackle three key bills in a plenary session. Special counsel bills over allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee and the Marine death report as well as a universal payout. The People Power Party is pushing back, arguing the session was set without prior consultation.

[REPORT]
The opposition camp plans to handle three controversial bills at a plenary session, which began at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The bills are about launching independent counsel probes into allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee and the Marine death report as well as a universal payout of 250,000 won or 188 U.S. dollars.

Kim Min-seok/ DP supreme council member
We will not get discouraged or impatient about the current situation, sticking to the principles.

The ruling People Power Party, which has been opposing the three bills, is expressing disapproval, saying that there were no prior discussions held about the parliamentary schedule.

The opposition railroaded the three bills at the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee on September 11 with the goal of handling them at a plenary session the following day before the Chuseok holiday.

But as an alternative, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik proposed holding the plenary session on September 19, asking the opposition parties to focus on launching a joint consultative body with the ruling party and doctors.

Park Jun-tae/ Floor spokesperson, PPP
We are discussing various measures regarding ways to respond to the DP's push to hold a plenary session unilaterally.

The Democratic Party plans to neutralize the filibuster using a right to end debates.

In this case, the bill on introducing an independent counsel for the Kim Keon-hee case will be put to a vote on Friday, the bill for the Marine death report on Saturday and the universal payout bill on Sunday.

If the bills are approved, the ruling party is expected to ask President Yoon Suk Yeol to exercise the veto power and demand another parliamentary review.

Before convening the plenary session, the National Assembly speaker will meet with the floor leaders of the rival parties to finalize the agenda for the session.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김 여사·해병대원 특검법 등 여 보이콧 속 <br>본회의 통과

김 여사·해병대원 특검법 등 여 보이콧 속 본회의 통과
대통령실, 의료계 향해 “대화의 장 나오는게 국민에 대한 도리”

대통령실, 의료계 향해 “대화의 장 나오는게 국민에 대한 도리”
추석 연휴 응급실, 하루 평균 <br>2만 6,983명 내원…지난해 보다 32%↓

추석 연휴 응급실, 하루 평균 2만 6,983명 내원…지난해 보다 32%↓
검찰 ‘티메프’ 대표 첫 소환…<br>류광진 “뱅크런이 사태 원인”

검찰 ‘티메프’ 대표 첫 소환…류광진 “뱅크런이 사태 원인”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.