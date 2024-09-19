News Today

[News Today] N.KOREA STEPS UP PROVOCATIONS

입력 2024.09.19 (16:11) 수정 2024.09.19 (16:13)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
North Korea fired short-range ballistic missiles early yesterday. Last night, the regime escalated its provocations, launching trash balloons once again. What's behind their recent acts? We take a look.

[REPORT]
Multiple North Korean short-range missiles, fired from Kaechon in Pyongannam-do Province at around 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday, were detected by the South Korean military's monitoring equipment.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said that the missiles flew about 400 kilometers and analysis is underway for more details.

The presidential office held a national security meeting and discussed response measures.

The latest missile launch came six days after the previous one was carried out on September 12.

At the time, the regime boasted a super-large multiple rocket launcher capable of hitting multiple targets simultaneously. On Wednesday, it likely re-tested a new strategic ballistic missile, which was fired in July.

North Korea again sent trash-laden balloons toward South Korea Wednesday night. The JCS advised South Koreans to watch out for falling objects in Seoul and the northern part of Gyeonggi-do Province.

After focusing on recovering from flood damage, the North is again stepping up provocations by resuming ballistic missile launches and floating trash balloons across the border this month.

In a state media report on September 13, the regime also revealed for the first time a secretive facility producing highly enriched uranium, which is used for building nuclear warheads.

Analysts say that through these provocations, North Korea apparently attempts to make its presence felt ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

Hong Min/ Korea Institute for Nat’l Unification
It seems that N. Korea is focusing on showing off its ability to produce advanced nuclear missiles, putting them into use in well-calculated political timing.

In Rodong Sinmun on Wednesday, North Korea pledged to have the world's strongest power that cannot be challenged by anyone, saying that America's nuclear threats are getting more explicit.

Pyongyang will likely continue provocations until the U.S. presidential election in November, escalating tensions on and around the Korean Peninsula.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] N.KOREA STEPS UP PROVOCATIONS
    • 입력 2024-09-19 16:11:28
    • 수정2024-09-19 16:13:00
    News Today

[LEAD]
North Korea fired short-range ballistic missiles early yesterday. Last night, the regime escalated its provocations, launching trash balloons once again. What's behind their recent acts? We take a look.

[REPORT]
Multiple North Korean short-range missiles, fired from Kaechon in Pyongannam-do Province at around 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday, were detected by the South Korean military's monitoring equipment.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said that the missiles flew about 400 kilometers and analysis is underway for more details.

The presidential office held a national security meeting and discussed response measures.

The latest missile launch came six days after the previous one was carried out on September 12.

At the time, the regime boasted a super-large multiple rocket launcher capable of hitting multiple targets simultaneously. On Wednesday, it likely re-tested a new strategic ballistic missile, which was fired in July.

North Korea again sent trash-laden balloons toward South Korea Wednesday night. The JCS advised South Koreans to watch out for falling objects in Seoul and the northern part of Gyeonggi-do Province.

After focusing on recovering from flood damage, the North is again stepping up provocations by resuming ballistic missile launches and floating trash balloons across the border this month.

In a state media report on September 13, the regime also revealed for the first time a secretive facility producing highly enriched uranium, which is used for building nuclear warheads.

Analysts say that through these provocations, North Korea apparently attempts to make its presence felt ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

Hong Min/ Korea Institute for Nat’l Unification
It seems that N. Korea is focusing on showing off its ability to produce advanced nuclear missiles, putting them into use in well-calculated political timing.

In Rodong Sinmun on Wednesday, North Korea pledged to have the world's strongest power that cannot be challenged by anyone, saying that America's nuclear threats are getting more explicit.

Pyongyang will likely continue provocations until the U.S. presidential election in November, escalating tensions on and around the Korean Peninsula.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김 여사·해병대원 특검법 등 여 보이콧 속 <br>본회의 통과

김 여사·해병대원 특검법 등 여 보이콧 속 본회의 통과
대통령실, 의료계 향해 “대화의 장 나오는게 국민에 대한 도리”

대통령실, 의료계 향해 “대화의 장 나오는게 국민에 대한 도리”
추석 연휴 응급실, 하루 평균 <br>2만 6,983명 내원…지난해 보다 32%↓

추석 연휴 응급실, 하루 평균 2만 6,983명 내원…지난해 보다 32%↓
검찰 ‘티메프’ 대표 첫 소환…<br>류광진 “뱅크런이 사태 원인”

검찰 ‘티메프’ 대표 첫 소환…류광진 “뱅크런이 사태 원인”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.