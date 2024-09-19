[News Today] HOTTEST FILMS AT BIFF 2024

The Busan International Film Festival, Asia's largest film festival, will kick off in just 2 weeks. Now in its 29th year, the festival is drawing keen interest for its spectacular lineup.



The lives of various characters intersect in a surreal realm as the story heads in a confusing direction.



The Canadian absurdist comedy-drama 'Universal Language' drew attention by being invited to the Cannes Film Festival's Directors' Fortnight.



'Sasquatch Sunset' centers on the legendary creature, the Sasquatch that appears in North American folklore and urban tale.



In a uniquely eccentric way, the film sheds light on natural destruction caused by human civilization and a mother's love to protect her family.



These two films were chosen by the Busan International Film Festival's deputy director and programmer for the 24th year Park Do-shin as the most buzz worthy entries of this year's festival.



Park Do-shin / Deputy director, Busan Int'l Film Festival

It's the story of the last remaining Sasquatch family on earth. This is perfect for those who are looking for something different.



He also picked 'Do I Know You From Somewhere?', a story of a couple's love depicted through twists and a special directorial lens as a film to take note of.



Park also sees 'Civil War' as drawing the most ticket reservations. The film follows a rather preposterous story of a civil war erupting in the U.S.



Park Do-shin / Deputy director, Busan Int'l Film Festival

There are many fight scenes and political elements. I think it's a great movie to watch on a big screen with other audience members.



As a final tip, Park said viewers will also enjoy watching films by newly emerging female directors particularly active in North America.