[News Today] NUCLEAR ALLIANCE IN CZECH REPUBLIC

입력 2024.09.20 (16:20) 수정 2024.09.20 (16:21)

[LEAD]
President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Prague last night, starting his four-day official visit. Immediately after arriving, he met with the Czech President. The leaders agreed to boost strategic cooperation in advanced industries and energy security. President Yoon emphasized that the nuclear sector could forge an alliance between the two nations.

[REPORT]
President Yoon Suk Yeol is the first South Korean leader in 9 years to make an official visit to the Czech Republic.

Following a welcome ceremony upon his arrival, Yoon went straight to holding a summit with Czech President Petr Pavel.

The two leaders agreed to step up cooperation in all areas of economy and security as the two sides will mark 10 years of strategic partnership ties next year.

In the wake of the new Dukovany nuclear power plant project, the final contract of which will be inked in March, the two sides agreed to pursue strategic collaboration in high-tech fields and energy security.

Yoon Suk Yeol / President
I conveyed the message that the new power plant is a milestone in bilateral economic, energy cooperation that will serve to strengthen our strategic partnership.

President Yoon said Korea will be with the Czech Republic in every step of the power plant project and that a 'nuclear energy alliance' can even be established.

President Pavel mentioned the possibility of making joint inroads into a third country market with Korea.

Petr Pavel/ President, Czech Republic
There's high potential for further cooperation with South Korea as countries such as Netherlands, Slovenia, Slovakia and Poland need nuclear power plants.

The two also agreed on the thorough implementation of UN Security Council sanctions amid growing military ties between North Korea and Russia, as well as humanitarian and reconstruction support for Ukraine.

