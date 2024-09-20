[News Today] OLYMPIC SHOOTER’S ACTING DEBUT
[LEAD]
Now turning to cultural news. Paris Olympics silver medalist Kim Ye-ji is taking on a new role as an actress. What would her debut film and character be? We take a look.
[REPORT]
At a glance, both look like seasoned actresses. But one of them is Kim Ye-ji, an Olympic shooter.
This is a promotional video for a series titled "Crush" which features a diverse cast.
A press release from Kim's agency says the Olympic star has been cast to play an assassin.
The cast also includes Indian top star Anushka Sen and other actors from different parts of the world. In the video, Kim is seen fixing Anushka Sen's shooting posture and flashing a charming smile.
When the news about the Olympian being cast as an actress spread, Tesla CEO Elon Musk's words about her drew the spotlight again.
During the Paris Olympics, Musk wrote via social media that Kim should be cast in an action movie.
