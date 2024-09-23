[News Today] OCTOBER MUNICIPAL BY-ELECTIONS

[LEAD]

As we approach the second half of 2024, the by-elections are just a month away. On October 16, voters in Incheon, Busan, and Jeollanam-do will elect four local government heads. Under the leadership of new leaders for major political parties, this election is expected to become a fierce battleground for victory.



[REPORT]

By-elections will be held on October 16.



It is a small-scale election to elect four local government heads in Ganghwa-gun County of Incheon, Geumjeong-gu District of



But it is a high-stakes match both for the ruling and main opposition parties, as this is the first election to be held since the rival parties selected and formed new leaderships.



The People Power Party is pledging to retain Ganghwa in Incheon and Geumjeong in Busan, both of which are its traditional strongholds.

But the opposition camp is vowing to take the two regions away from the PPP.



Han Dong-hoon / Chair, People Power Party (Sept. 11)

I promise to make all-out efforts to move Korea Development Bank to Busan as long as I am in politics.



The main opposition Democratic Party and minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party are expected to clash head-on in Gokseong and Yeonggwang in Jeollanam-do Province, which overwhelmingly support the opposition bloc.



The majority view is that the DP has the upper hand there, as it has already put up candidates with a solid local organizational base.



Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party (Sept. 11)

These by-elections should serve as an occasion to show Yoon administration that politics going against the public's will cannot survive.



With the goal of securing a bridgehead for the 2026 local elections through the upcoming by-elections, RKP leader Cho Kuk even rented a room to stay in Gokseong and Yeonggwang and is focusing on supporting party candidates and winning over voters.



Cho Kuk / Chair, Rebuilding Korea Party (Sept. 10)

In the Honam region, we will challenge those with vested political interests and reform the local politics with better candidates and policies.



On top of this, another crucial variable is whether or not some hopefuls will run as independent candidates in protest of their parties' candidate nominations.



For the by-elections, candidates can register for two days from September 26. Early voting will take place for two days from October 11.