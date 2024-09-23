[News Today] HAN WANTS PRIVATE MEETING WITH YOON

입력 2024-09-23 16:03:30 수정 2024-09-23 16:04:57 News Today





[LEAD]

People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon has reportedly requested a one-on-one meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol before the president's official dinner with the party leadership on Tuesday.

Regarding this report, a presidential official said the top office had answered that with the dinner scheduled, it would be better to see what's going on before deciding.

Han made the request when the president was visiting the Czech Republic. So the presidential office will likely decide on whether to accept his request after checking the situation.