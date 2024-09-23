[News Today] HEAVY RAIN HITS SOUTHERN KOREA
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
In Gyeongsangnam-do Province, torrential rains have dumped over 500 millimeters in just two days. In Changwon, retaining walls have collapsed, and in Gimhae, UNESCO World Heritage Sites have been damaged. Here's what happened over the weekend.
[REPORT]
A three-meter wall leans precariously toward a residential building.
It couldn't hold on to the silt and bent.
It was temporarily reinforced with steel supports, but fearing further collapse, more than 50 residents were evacuated to the town hall.
-------------
A house in Gimhae was flooded with river water.
A homeowner in her 80s, who narrowly escaped being swept away by a river with the help of a neighbor, still gets chills thinking about it.
Kim Geom-hee/ Gimhae resident
I couldn't do anything once the third wave of water came. I couldn't even go up the mountain.
The upper part of Gimhae's Daeseong-dong Tomb, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is covered with a large tarp.
Record heavy rains had cut a 12-meter-wide by eight-meter-long slope off the western side of the tomb.
---------------------
On Saturday, the cities of Changwon and Gimhae each saw record precipitations of 397.7 and 368.7 millimeters, respectively.
Changwon also saw as much as 104.9 millimeters in hourly rainfall.
Kim Byeong-guk/ Busan Regional Meteorological Administration
Record 100mm hourly precipitation was observed in Changwon. Such rainfall is seen about once in 200 years.
The two-day torrential rain caused over one-thousand reports of damage in Gyeongsangnam-do Province alone.
Thirty-two residents were stranded when buildings and homes were submerged in water and roughly 590 hectares of farmland were flooded.
The provincial government began accurate damage assessments and emergency repair works.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] HEAVY RAIN HITS SOUTHERN KOREA
-
- 입력 2024-09-23 16:03:40
- 수정2024-09-23 16:05:13
[LEAD]
In Gyeongsangnam-do Province, torrential rains have dumped over 500 millimeters in just two days. In Changwon, retaining walls have collapsed, and in Gimhae, UNESCO World Heritage Sites have been damaged. Here's what happened over the weekend.
[REPORT]
A three-meter wall leans precariously toward a residential building.
It couldn't hold on to the silt and bent.
It was temporarily reinforced with steel supports, but fearing further collapse, more than 50 residents were evacuated to the town hall.
-------------
A house in Gimhae was flooded with river water.
A homeowner in her 80s, who narrowly escaped being swept away by a river with the help of a neighbor, still gets chills thinking about it.
Kim Geom-hee/ Gimhae resident
I couldn't do anything once the third wave of water came. I couldn't even go up the mountain.
The upper part of Gimhae's Daeseong-dong Tomb, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is covered with a large tarp.
Record heavy rains had cut a 12-meter-wide by eight-meter-long slope off the western side of the tomb.
---------------------
On Saturday, the cities of Changwon and Gimhae each saw record precipitations of 397.7 and 368.7 millimeters, respectively.
Changwon also saw as much as 104.9 millimeters in hourly rainfall.
Kim Byeong-guk/ Busan Regional Meteorological Administration
Record 100mm hourly precipitation was observed in Changwon. Such rainfall is seen about once in 200 years.
The two-day torrential rain caused over one-thousand reports of damage in Gyeongsangnam-do Province alone.
Thirty-two residents were stranded when buildings and homes were submerged in water and roughly 590 hectares of farmland were flooded.
The provincial government began accurate damage assessments and emergency repair works.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.