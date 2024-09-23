News Today

[News Today] HEALTH MINISTER ISSUES APOLOGY

입력 2024.09.23 (16:03) 수정 2024.09.23 (16:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong has issued a public apology amid calls for accountability from the medical community. He stated that resigning now would be inappropriate. Cho noted that while he's open to revising the 2026 medical school admissions quota if presented with a reasonable proposal, changes to next year's quota are not possible.

[REPORT]
In his latest appearance on KBS TV's "Sunday Diagnosis Live," health minister Cho Kyoo-hong expressed his stance on the medical community's demand that those responsible for the medical crisis apologize and be punished.
The demand was made as a precondition for the doctors' participation in the joint consultative body involving the ruling and opposition parties, the medical sector and the government.

When asked if he's willing to apologize on behalf of the president to solve the crisis, the health minister said he apologizes to the public for inconveniences caused by the medical void.

However, he declined to comment on the medical community's demand for apology and punishment.

Cho said it would be inappropriate for a policy chief to announce his stance in public when the situation is so urgent.

Regarding doctors' demand that the quota increase for 2025 be re-discussed, the health minister said changing things at this point when applications for early admissions have already been submitted is difficult.

He once again urged doctors to come up with a more rational solution.

Regarding the remark that demanding a single, unified solution would be ambiguous, because different medical organizations have different interests, Cho said he does not mean it should be one solution.

He added if the medical community presents a rough plan, the medical school admissions quota for 2026 can be re-discussed from scratch.

The health minister made it clear that the difference in opinions on the quota hike between PPP leader Han Dong-hoon and the presidential office does not imply a conflict.

Cho Kyoo-hong / Minister of Health and Welfare
There is no conflict. There may be slight differences in how they want to carry it out, but there is enough room for discussion.

He said the government agrees on the necessity of the consultative body and will hold a dialogue proactively without any formalities if doctors' agree to participate in it.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] HEALTH MINISTER ISSUES APOLOGY
    • 입력 2024-09-23 16:03:51
    • 수정2024-09-23 16:05:26
    News Today

[LEAD]
Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong has issued a public apology amid calls for accountability from the medical community. He stated that resigning now would be inappropriate. Cho noted that while he's open to revising the 2026 medical school admissions quota if presented with a reasonable proposal, changes to next year's quota are not possible.

[REPORT]
In his latest appearance on KBS TV's "Sunday Diagnosis Live," health minister Cho Kyoo-hong expressed his stance on the medical community's demand that those responsible for the medical crisis apologize and be punished.
The demand was made as a precondition for the doctors' participation in the joint consultative body involving the ruling and opposition parties, the medical sector and the government.

When asked if he's willing to apologize on behalf of the president to solve the crisis, the health minister said he apologizes to the public for inconveniences caused by the medical void.

However, he declined to comment on the medical community's demand for apology and punishment.

Cho said it would be inappropriate for a policy chief to announce his stance in public when the situation is so urgent.

Regarding doctors' demand that the quota increase for 2025 be re-discussed, the health minister said changing things at this point when applications for early admissions have already been submitted is difficult.

He once again urged doctors to come up with a more rational solution.

Regarding the remark that demanding a single, unified solution would be ambiguous, because different medical organizations have different interests, Cho said he does not mean it should be one solution.

He added if the medical community presents a rough plan, the medical school admissions quota for 2026 can be re-discussed from scratch.

The health minister made it clear that the difference in opinions on the quota hike between PPP leader Han Dong-hoon and the presidential office does not imply a conflict.

Cho Kyoo-hong / Minister of Health and Welfare
There is no conflict. There may be slight differences in how they want to carry it out, but there is enough room for discussion.

He said the government agrees on the necessity of the consultative body and will hold a dialogue proactively without any formalities if doctors' agree to participate in it.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대통령실, 한동훈 대표 독대 요청에 <br>“별도 협의 사안…추후 협의”

대통령실, 한동훈 대표 독대 요청에 “별도 협의 사안…추후 협의”
대통령실 “반헌법적 특검법, 대통령 재의요구권 행사는 의무”

대통령실 “반헌법적 특검법, 대통령 재의요구권 행사는 의무”
“진실 규명에 최선”…참사 22개월 만에 이태원 특조위 첫발

“진실 규명에 최선”…참사 22개월 만에 이태원 특조위 첫발
합참 “쓰레기 풍선, 상황에 <br>따라 단호한 군사적 조치”

합참 “쓰레기 풍선, 상황에 따라 단호한 군사적 조치”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.