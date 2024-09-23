[News Today] LABOR ACTIVIST CHANG KI-PYO DIES

[LEAD]

Chang Ki-pyo, a lifelong pro-democracy and labor activist, passed away early yesterday. He dedicated his life to democratic movements and labor rights outside institutional politics. We look back on his life.



[REPORT]

Pro-democracy and labor activist Chang Ki-pyo died on Sunday.



He was 78.



Chang enrolled in Seoul National University's law school in 1966.

He was inspired to participate in pro-democracy and labor movements by the self-immolation of labor activist Jeon Tae-il.



Chang Ki-pyo / Head of New Civilization Policy Research Institute (2003)

The following year labor issues kept escalating. Some law students drowned themselves in Hangang River, too ashamed to live in those circumstances.



Chang was jailed for nine years and was wanted for 12 years for the SNU students' rebellion conspiracy and the students' protest of government policies in the 1970s.



Chang had been a prominent pro-democracy and labor activist outside of institutional politics since the 1980s.



In 1990, he founded a political party along with former lawmaker Lee Jae-oh and Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo. He believed that his activites should be carried out within the system.



Chang Ki-pyo / Head of New Civilization Policy Research Institute (1990)

We need to set up a political party to create people's power. We must have systematic unity.



Chang wanted to join mainstream politics and ran for a seat in the National Assembly seven times but was never elected, earning the nickname "eternal outsider."



During the final years of his life, he campaigned for abolishing lawmakers' privileges.



Kim Moon-soo / Minister of Employment and Labor

Chang is a symbol of democracy revered by all, regardless of political or ideological differences.



Immediately after his death the government posthumously awarded Chang with the Moran Medal for his contributions to promoting democracy.