[News Today] HEARING-IMPAIRED K-POP GROUP

[LEAD]
Idol group Big Ocean, composed of individuals with hearing impairments, has been named a Rookie Artist Group by the American Billboard. We have the details.
[REPORT]
Many articles on K-pop trio Big Ocean have been uploaded on Billboard's website.
In an article titled 'K-pop's first hard-of-hearing act,' Billboard wrote that Big Ocean were selected the K-pop rookie of the month.
In a separate article, Billboard highlighted the trio's beginning and showcased the members' photos and their personal interviews.
The article said that Big Ocean not only look the part of handsome, shining stars but also align with the core messages within K-pop to instill inspiring messages to fans both with their stories and music.
One member said the message from their song ‘Slow,’released last month, is that if you move forward and continue slowly and steadily, you can do anything.
Comprised of three men with hearing impairments, Big Ocean debuted on April 20th, the Day of Persons with Disabilities in Korea, with a remake of first-generation K-pop idol H.O.T.'s 'Glow'.
입력 2024-09-23 16:04:19
수정2024-09-23 16:06:01
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.