[News Today] TOP OFFICE DENIES 1-ON-1 TALKS

2024.09.24

[LEAD]
Today, President Yoon Suk Yeol and the People Power Party leadership are meeting over dinner. Amidst all this, ruling party PPP leader Han Dong-hoon has pressed for a one-on-one with the President. The Presidential Office denied it and stated further consultation is required. However, Leader Han is pushing for an urgent private meeting.

[REPORT]
A dinner meeting is scheduled between President Yoon Suk Yeol and the ruling People Power Party's leadership on Tuesday.

Meanwhile PPP leader Han Dong-hoon earlier requested a separate private meeting with Yoon.

Sources from within and outside the party believe the one-on-one meeting is to address the medical school quota hike and issues surrounding first lady Kim Keon-hee.

The presidential office which has been avoiding a direct response eventually gave a reply after just one day.

It said the dinner meeting is a meet-and-greet session to encourage the newly formed party leadership.

It added that a private meeting needs to be arranged through separate talks and can be discussed at a later time.

The office also ruled out holding a meeting involving a third party.

A sense of displeasure is also detected.

The PPP leader's solo meeting request was reported through media during the president's overseas trip.

Following the top office's rejection, the ruling party chief made a second request stressing he needs to meet the president at the earliest date by all means.

Han Dong-hoon/ Chair, People Power Party
There are important matters difficult to publicly mention that need consultation.

With a chasm exposed between the two sides, it remains to be seen what discussions relating to pending issues will take place at the dinner meeting.

























