[News Today] ITAEWON TRAGEDY SPECIAL COMMITTEE

입력 2024.09.24 (16:25)

[LEAD]
After four months since the special bill on the Itaewon tragedy passed parliament, the Special committee on Itaewon Tragedy has kicked off its operation. Starting next month, the committee will begin accepting investigation applications from affected families and victims.

[REPORT]
A special committee to investigate the cause of the Itaewon crowd crush and those responsible has been launched.

At the first meeting, the nine members of the panel unanimously voted to appoint Jeonbuk National University law professor Song Ki-choon as committee chief.

This comes about four months since the special bill on the Itaewon tragedy was passed by parliament and almost two years since the incident.

Song Ki-choon / Itaewon tragedy special committee chief
We will sternly investigate the tragedy's cause, assess state actions and propose institutional reforms.

As for the standing committee members, the ruling party has recommended lawyer Lee Sang-chul, who used to serve on the National Human Rights Commission.

The opposition bloc has recommended lawyer Wi Eun-jin, a former director of human rights at the justice ministry.

The committee will receive suggestions and requests for investigation from Oct. 2 through June next year.

Those eligible include bereaved families and those who suffered physical, mental or financial damage as a result of the tragedy.

People who voluntarily took part in rescue efforts as well as those who were working in the area of the tragedy can also request a probe.

After their meeting, the panel members visited the memorial hall dedicated to the victims and talked with bereaved family members.

Kim Young-nam / Itaewon tragedy victim’s family
Memories of Itaewon tragedy are still vivid. I hope the committee will determine the cause in a fair way.

The committee will stay active for one year, but can be extended for another three months if needed.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.