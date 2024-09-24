[News Today] FLOATING BUILDING SAFETY CONCERN
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
A buoyant building at Jamwon Hangang Park in Seoul was flooded recently due to heavy rain. Restoration is now fully underway. Since there are plans for more buoyant structures on the Hangang River, calls are growing for a thorough investigation into the cause.
[REPORT]
A three-story floating building housing a restaurant and a cafe is tilted precariously and part of it is seen submerged in the Hangang River water.
Barricade tapes can be seen around the facility and the submerged entrance is out of sight.
The flooding occurred at around 11:35 p.m. on a Saturday. It was after business hours so there were no reports of casualties. But citizens express concern and shock.
Jeong Soon-ok/ Seoul resident
It's frightening. How could this happen? It's unimaginable. I think I would feel uneasy entering similar structures.
Heavy equipment loaded on a giant barge access the site.
Repair operations were able to begin only after the river water level normalized, after seeing high levels due to heavy downpours.
The Seoul city government presumes that there might be a problem with a buoyancy body that keeps the structure afloat.
It will likely take two to three days to drain out water from the facility and conduct an on-site probe.
Lee Sang-e/ Future Hangang Project Headquarters
If structural problems are found, we will inspect all facilities installed on Hangang River and do our best to ensure the safety of citizens.
The city government has decided to establish various floating-type facilities including offices on the Hangang River by 2030.
Based on the results of the investigation, it plans to devise measures to prevent similar incidents in the future, such as tightening safety test standards for buoyancy bodies.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] FLOATING BUILDING SAFETY CONCERN
-
- 입력 2024-09-24 16:25:28
- 수정2024-09-24 16:26:15
[LEAD]
A buoyant building at Jamwon Hangang Park in Seoul was flooded recently due to heavy rain. Restoration is now fully underway. Since there are plans for more buoyant structures on the Hangang River, calls are growing for a thorough investigation into the cause.
[REPORT]
A three-story floating building housing a restaurant and a cafe is tilted precariously and part of it is seen submerged in the Hangang River water.
Barricade tapes can be seen around the facility and the submerged entrance is out of sight.
The flooding occurred at around 11:35 p.m. on a Saturday. It was after business hours so there were no reports of casualties. But citizens express concern and shock.
Jeong Soon-ok/ Seoul resident
It's frightening. How could this happen? It's unimaginable. I think I would feel uneasy entering similar structures.
Heavy equipment loaded on a giant barge access the site.
Repair operations were able to begin only after the river water level normalized, after seeing high levels due to heavy downpours.
The Seoul city government presumes that there might be a problem with a buoyancy body that keeps the structure afloat.
It will likely take two to three days to drain out water from the facility and conduct an on-site probe.
Lee Sang-e/ Future Hangang Project Headquarters
If structural problems are found, we will inspect all facilities installed on Hangang River and do our best to ensure the safety of citizens.
The city government has decided to establish various floating-type facilities including offices on the Hangang River by 2030.
Based on the results of the investigation, it plans to devise measures to prevent similar incidents in the future, such as tightening safety test standards for buoyancy bodies.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.