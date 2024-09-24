News Today

[News Today] FILIPINO DOMESTIC HELPERS GO AWOL

입력 2024.09.24 (16:25) 수정 2024.09.24 (16:26)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Two Filipino domestic workers involved in a government and Seoul city pilot project have been missing since the Chuseok holiday. The government is now considering reforms, suspecting wage dissatisfaction as the cause of their disappearance.

[REPORT]
Two domestic workers from the Philippines, out of the 100 who arrived for a government and Seoul city pilot project, have not returned to work in Seoul and are out of contact.

The labor ministry said the two women left their accommodation in Yeoksam-dong, Seoul, with their belongings on September 15 during the Chuseok holiday, and have been unreachable since.

If foreign workers miss work without notice for 5 days or more, employers must report it to a related labor authority.

Under this rule, the provider of the domestic helper service is expected to file a report regarding the two missing workers on Thursday.

If their whereabouts remain unknown after the report is made, they will officially become illegal aliens.

The government suspects they left the job because they were unhappy with the low wages.

Though minimum wage is applied, Filipino helpers work fewer hours than other foreign workers in Korea hired under the employment permit system who mainly work in the manufacturing sector.

400-thousand won, or 300 US dollars, is also deducted to cover for their accommodation.

Insecurity about future employment could have also played a role as the pilot project runs through February.

The government and Seoul city have notified the Philippine embassy and asked for further training and guidance with the helpers. It will also review whether to change wage payment from a monthly to a weekly scheme.

There was also controversy last month when the allowance the workers got for training was paid beyond the pay day.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] FILIPINO DOMESTIC HELPERS GO AWOL
    • 입력 2024-09-24 16:25:37
    • 수정2024-09-24 16:26:35
    News Today

[LEAD]
Two Filipino domestic workers involved in a government and Seoul city pilot project have been missing since the Chuseok holiday. The government is now considering reforms, suspecting wage dissatisfaction as the cause of their disappearance.

[REPORT]
Two domestic workers from the Philippines, out of the 100 who arrived for a government and Seoul city pilot project, have not returned to work in Seoul and are out of contact.

The labor ministry said the two women left their accommodation in Yeoksam-dong, Seoul, with their belongings on September 15 during the Chuseok holiday, and have been unreachable since.

If foreign workers miss work without notice for 5 days or more, employers must report it to a related labor authority.

Under this rule, the provider of the domestic helper service is expected to file a report regarding the two missing workers on Thursday.

If their whereabouts remain unknown after the report is made, they will officially become illegal aliens.

The government suspects they left the job because they were unhappy with the low wages.

Though minimum wage is applied, Filipino helpers work fewer hours than other foreign workers in Korea hired under the employment permit system who mainly work in the manufacturing sector.

400-thousand won, or 300 US dollars, is also deducted to cover for their accommodation.

Insecurity about future employment could have also played a role as the pilot project runs through February.

The government and Seoul city have notified the Philippine embassy and asked for further training and guidance with the helpers. It will also review whether to change wage payment from a monthly to a weekly scheme.

There was also controversy last month when the allowance the workers got for training was paid beyond the pay day.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“‘체코 원전 덤핑’ 근거 없는 낭설…<br>정쟁은 국경선에서 멈춰야”

“‘체코 원전 덤핑’ 근거 없는 낭설…정쟁은 국경선에서 멈춰야”
“증시 부양부터 해야” vs “이익 있는 곳에 과세”…민주, 금투세 토론회

“증시 부양부터 해야” vs “이익 있는 곳에 과세”…민주, 금투세 토론회
일산 아파트 용적률 300%…<br>“1기 신도시에 14.2만 호 공급 기반”

일산 아파트 용적률 300%…“1기 신도시에 14.2만 호 공급 기반”
최재영 수사심의위 시작…최 목사 “청탁금지법 위반 무조건 관철”

최재영 수사심의위 시작…최 목사 “청탁금지법 위반 무조건 관철”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.