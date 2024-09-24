News Today

[News Today] LATE FALL FOLIAGE THIS YEAR

[LEAD]
The recent heatwave has pushed back the arrival of autumn foliage, a seasonal highlight. Across the nation, peak foliage is now expected later than last year, potentially disrupting tree growth.

[REPORT]
The Mongolian oak, along with the pine tree, is a representative tree species in Korea.

It serves as a barometer of fall foliage forecasts for the Korea Forest Service.

Kim Dong-hak/ Korea National Arboretum
We chose the Mongolian oak because it's one of the representative oak species and can be found across the country.

This year, autumn colors on Mongolian oaks are predicted to reach their peak with more than 50 percent of leaves in foliage, two days later than last year.

That's also five days later compared to two years ago.

Ginkgo trees, which turn yellow in fall, are also expected to peak four days later than two years ago and three days later than last year.

As a result, fall colors on Seoraksan Mountain will likely peak on October 22nd, about five days later compared to last year.

Trees on Juwangsan Mountain are expected to fully change their colors between October 16th and the 24th, and on Hallasan Mountain between October 26th and November 6th.

Fall colors will be late this year because of the severely hot summer weather.

The median summer temperature this year was 1.3 degrees C higher than the ten-year average.

Prof. Jeong Su-jong / SNU Graduate School of Environmental Studies
Trees stop growing and change their color to protect themselves from winter damage. Because of hot summer and warmer fall they may continue growing.

When leaves change their color late, trees do not get enough time to prepare for winter, which can also negatively affect their growth.

