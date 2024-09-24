[News Today] PARK YU-CHUN SOLO DEBUT IN JAPAN

입력 2024-09-24 16:26:07 수정 2024-09-24 16:27:07 News Today





[LEAD]

Five years after denying drug allegations and hinting at retirement, singer Park Yu-chun has announced his solo debut in Japan. We have the details.



[REPORT]

Park Yu-chun/ Singer (April, 2019)

If I'm found guilty of drug use, it would go beyond activity suspension or retirement from the industry. It would imply being denied my whole life.



Five years ago, singer and actor Park Yu-chun mentioned retirement, denying allegations of drug use.



Recently, he announced his solo debut in Japan.



According to Japanese media outlets including Oricon News, park held a press conference in Japan last week.



He unveiled plans to release a mini album and make a debut as a solo artist in Japan this December.



He also announced a plan to go on a concert tour around Christmas.



After debuting as a member of the boy band TVXQ in 2004, Park rose to stardom as a singer and an actor.



In 2019, he was sentenced to ten months in prison with a two-year suspension for use of methamphetamine.



Last year, his name was also included in a National Tax Service list of habitual delinquent taxpayers, as he evaded taxes of some 400 million won or nearly 300,000 U.S. dollars.