News Today

[News Today] YOON MEETS WITH PPP LEADERSHIP

입력 2024.09.25 (16:18) 수정 2024.09.25 (16:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
President Yoon Suk Yeol hosted a dinner yesterday at the Presidential Office, welcoming Han Dong-hoon and other new leaders of the People Power Party. Following our previous reports, no private discussion took place between President Yoon and Han during the meal. Following the dinner, Han insisted once again a one-on-one meeting with the president.

[REPORT]
President Yoon Suk Yeol invited the new leadership of the ruling People Power Party to his office.

The meeting comes two months after the dinner held shortly after the party convention back in July.

Because of the recent flood damage in the southern areas of the nation, the dinner lasted shorter compared to the previous time.

The president shared the results of his recent visit to the Czech Republic, while the party leadership made suggestions based on public sentiments.

Also discussed were the situation at the National Assembly, such as the opposition bloc's legislative majority, ahead of the upcoming parliamentary probes and nuclear power plant related matters.

Sources say, however, the ongoing conflict between the government and the medical community, which has triggered speculations of a rift between the government and the ruling party, was not discussed.
The issue of the first lady was also not on the agenda.

A one-on-one meeting between the president and the ruling party chief did not take place, either. The top office had said earlier the matter would be discussed later.

After the meeting, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon requested the presidential office that a one-on-one meeting with Yoon be organized to discuss pending issues.

A key ruling party official said the dinner was not intended to convey the needs of the public to the president.

Unlike the previous dinner, no video footage of Tuesday's session was provided.

The presidential office explained it by saying it wanted to create a comfortable atmosphere at the event, but pundits say the top office apparently wanted to conceal tensions between the government and the ruling party.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] YOON MEETS WITH PPP LEADERSHIP
    • 입력 2024-09-25 16:18:45
    • 수정2024-09-25 16:21:39
    News Today

[LEAD]
President Yoon Suk Yeol hosted a dinner yesterday at the Presidential Office, welcoming Han Dong-hoon and other new leaders of the People Power Party. Following our previous reports, no private discussion took place between President Yoon and Han during the meal. Following the dinner, Han insisted once again a one-on-one meeting with the president.

[REPORT]
President Yoon Suk Yeol invited the new leadership of the ruling People Power Party to his office.

The meeting comes two months after the dinner held shortly after the party convention back in July.

Because of the recent flood damage in the southern areas of the nation, the dinner lasted shorter compared to the previous time.

The president shared the results of his recent visit to the Czech Republic, while the party leadership made suggestions based on public sentiments.

Also discussed were the situation at the National Assembly, such as the opposition bloc's legislative majority, ahead of the upcoming parliamentary probes and nuclear power plant related matters.

Sources say, however, the ongoing conflict between the government and the medical community, which has triggered speculations of a rift between the government and the ruling party, was not discussed.
The issue of the first lady was also not on the agenda.

A one-on-one meeting between the president and the ruling party chief did not take place, either. The top office had said earlier the matter would be discussed later.

After the meeting, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon requested the presidential office that a one-on-one meeting with Yoon be organized to discuss pending issues.

A key ruling party official said the dinner was not intended to convey the needs of the public to the president.

Unlike the previous dinner, no video footage of Tuesday's session was provided.

The presidential office explained it by saying it wanted to create a comfortable atmosphere at the event, but pundits say the top office apparently wanted to conceal tensions between the government and the ruling party.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

민주당, 부산서 현장 최고위…국민의힘, 수도권비전특위 회의

민주당, 부산서 현장 최고위…국민의힘, 수도권비전특위 회의
불법 ‘리베이트’ 건설사·제약사 등 47곳 세무조사

불법 ‘리베이트’ 건설사·제약사 등 47곳 세무조사
윤 대통령, ‘VIP 격노설’ 서면 질문에 “국가안보 관련 사안 회신 불가”

윤 대통령, ‘VIP 격노설’ 서면 질문에 “국가안보 관련 사안 회신 불가”
헤즈볼라, 텔아비브 첫 공격…이, 헤즈볼라 수뇌부 잇따라 암살

헤즈볼라, 텔아비브 첫 공격…이, 헤즈볼라 수뇌부 잇따라 암살
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.