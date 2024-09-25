[News Today] YOON MEETS WITH PPP LEADERSHIP

[LEAD]

President Yoon Suk Yeol hosted a dinner yesterday at the Presidential Office, welcoming Han Dong-hoon and other new leaders of the People Power Party. Following our previous reports, no private discussion took place between President Yoon and Han during the meal. Following the dinner, Han insisted once again a one-on-one meeting with the president.



[REPORT]

President Yoon Suk Yeol invited the new leadership of the ruling People Power Party to his office.



The meeting comes two months after the dinner held shortly after the party convention back in July.



Because of the recent flood damage in the southern areas of the nation, the dinner lasted shorter compared to the previous time.



The president shared the results of his recent visit to the Czech Republic, while the party leadership made suggestions based on public sentiments.



Also discussed were the situation at the National Assembly, such as the opposition bloc's legislative majority, ahead of the upcoming parliamentary probes and nuclear power plant related matters.



Sources say, however, the ongoing conflict between the government and the medical community, which has triggered speculations of a rift between the government and the ruling party, was not discussed.

The issue of the first lady was also not on the agenda.



A one-on-one meeting between the president and the ruling party chief did not take place, either. The top office had said earlier the matter would be discussed later.



After the meeting, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon requested the presidential office that a one-on-one meeting with Yoon be organized to discuss pending issues.



A key ruling party official said the dinner was not intended to convey the needs of the public to the president.



Unlike the previous dinner, no video footage of Tuesday's session was provided.



The presidential office explained it by saying it wanted to create a comfortable atmosphere at the event, but pundits say the top office apparently wanted to conceal tensions between the government and the ruling party.