[News Today] GOV’T TO IMPORT CHINESE CABBAGE

Cabbage prices, which spiked to over 20,000 won during the Chuseok season, continue to rise amid unusually warm autumn weather. Facing a likely supply shortage, the government has decided to directly import cabbages.



At this traditional market in Seoul, a head of summer napa cabbage costs 15,000 won, or 11 U.S. dollars.



Jang Su-yeon/ Traditional Market Merchant

A head of cabbage costs 15,000 won (USD 11). So 2 heads are 30,000 won (USD 22) or 25,000 won (USD 19).



The price came down a little from above 20,000 won per head since the Chuseok holiday, but it remains high.



Kim Bo-yeong/ Supermarket Owner

Napa cabbages should be 10,000 won to 12,000 won (USD 9). It's still too expensive.



The average nationwide price of napa cabbage is around 9,400 won, or 7 dollars, more than 50% higher than the same time last year.



The prices of radish and spinach also have gone up over 70% from last year.



The unusually prolonged heat waves and drought have made it difficult for the supply of cabbages to increase significantly until early next month.



Consequently, the government has decided to import cabbages from China.



Sixteen tons of cabbages will be imported on Friday and more will be brought in starting next week.



While Chinese cabbage won't be supplied for households, meeting demand from the dining industry is expected to ease the overall supply pressure.



Park Sun-yeon/ Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs

The demand mainly comes from restaurants, food suppliers and kimchi exporters meeting export volumes.



The government says it will give financial support to encourage the shipment of local produce and subsidize consumer discounts until October 2nd.



Farmers' planned farming area for fall cabbages to be used for winter kimchi production shrank from last year, but the recent price surge could prompt farmers to grow more cabbages.