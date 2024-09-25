News Today

[News Today] FALL FESTIVALS UNDERWAY

입력 2024.09.25 (16:19) 수정 2024.09.25 (16:21)

[LEAD]
Well it's about time, the scorching heat has finally faded away, and Seoul is welcoming beautiful atumn skies. In Gyeonggi-do Province, known for its lively autumn festivals, preparations are in full swing to delight citizens ready to welcome the season.

[REPORT]
The Suwon Hwaseong Cultural Festival, taking place at the world heritage site Suwon Hwaseong Fortress marks its 61st edition this year.

A wide range of programs will take place at the Hwaseong Haenggung Palace, which has been fully restored after 35 years, and the plaza in front of the palace.

Media art shows displaying colorful lights and images will allow visitors to appreciate the beauty of the grand fortress in a spectacular way on autumn nights.

Especially this year, more events are planned to actively engage participation of local residents and foreign tourists.

Gwak Do-yong/ Suwon City Gov't
To be a global festival, there are programs for Suwon locals and tourists from home and abroad.

There's a history quiz competition for elementary school students, while 100 seniors selected from the public will be treated to traditional cuisine and performance, imitating the filial piety of King Jeongjo.

A reenactment of a 50 kilometer procession departing from Gyeongbokgung Palace to Suwon Fortress and eventually to the Yungneung Royal Tomb in Hwaseong will be jointly organized by the cities of Seoul, Suwon and Hwaseong.

After the festival, a huge mural will be drawn by citizens and tourists.

Lee Jae-joon/ Suwon Mayor
Visitors can enjoy performances and events at Haenggung Palace and Haenggungdong, feeling like they've traveled back to the Joseon era.

Befitting the season of fall, book-related festivities are also in store.

The city of Gunpo will combine 7 fall festivals within its jurisdiction to showcase a drone light show, lectures on humanities and a Golden Bell variety show on reading, all in a bid to encourage more people to pick up a book.

Siheung city is also preparing to hold its 10th book culture festival.

Meanwhile, the Gyeonggi Ceramics Biennale, which opened on September 5, will continue through October 20 in Icheon, Yeoju and Gwangju.

