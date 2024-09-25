[News Today] KBS HOSTS ‘VETERAN 2’ ACTORS

입력 2024-09-25 16:19:26 수정 2024-09-25 16:21:27 News Today





[LEAD]

In a rare appearance on a cultural TV program, actors Hwang Jung-min and Jung Hae-in appeared on KBS's morning show AM plaza. Meanwhile, actress Shin Hae-sun, is back with a romance drama. This and more.



[REPORT]

Actors Hwang Jung-min and Jung Hae-in appeared not in a drama or entertainment show but a morning cultural program.



They made a surprise appearance in the signature KBS show 'AM Plaza.'



Hwang Jung-min/ Actor

Thank you so much for inviting us. My parents will love me being here, so I'm proud.



The two spoke to viewers, mostly those in their 50s and 60s, for more than an hour in the live broadcast, to promote their hit film 'I, The Executioner' also known as 'Veteran 2' currently running in theaters.



Jung Hae-in/ Actor

The movie portrays director Ryoo Seung-wan's trademark action well. I hope many people will catch it in theaters.

=============

Actress Shin Hae-sun, who guarantees top ratings, has returned to the small screen.



(Who are you? Oh, you're Hye-ri.)

Hey, Joo Eun-ho!



She stars in a romance drama where her character heals the wounds from a past relationship that lasted 8 long year.



In the new series, Shin plays two different roles: newscaster Joo Eun-ho, who commands little to zero presence, and an employee at a parking lot management office named Joo Hye-ri.



Shin Hae-sun/ Plays Joo Eun-ho and Joo Hye-ri

I don't have that much experience to compare, but compared to what I've done before, the script was really something new.

=============

Model turned actress Jeong He-in, best known for her football skills in a popular reality show, tries her hands at theater.



She plays a drug addict in the play 'Angels in America' which boasts a star-studded cast including Yoo Seung-ho, Son Ho-jun and Go Joon-hee.



Jeong He-in / Role of Harper

Modern society is filled with people with physical or emotional void or scars. The play is about how to fill that void and address issues.

=============

Rapper Lee Young-ji graces the stage as the 6th emcee for the KBS music program 'The Seasons' following the footsteps of previous hosts Jay Park, Choi Jung-hoon, AKMU, Lee Hyo-ri and Zico.



Lee is looked to as the ambassador of gen z. She made her name after becoming the first Korean female rapper to win a nationally televised hiphop contest.



'The Seasons - Lee Young-ji's Rainbow' will premiere at 10 p.m. Friday on KBS 2TV.