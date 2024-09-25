[News Today] BLACKPINK VIDEO TOPS 1.7 BN VIEWS

K-pop girl group Blackpink has once again reached a milestone with their choreography video for 'How You Like That' hitting 1.7 billion views on YouTube. This is a first in K-pop for a dance performance video.



K-pop girl group Blackpink has set another record.



The choreography video for their hit song 'How You Like That' has surpassed 1.7 billion views on YouTube as of Tuesday morning.



The milestone comes 4 years and 2 months since the video was released in July 2020.



It's the first such record in K-pop for a dance performance video that is not a music video.



In fact, the music video for the same song has 1.3 billion views.



Blackpink has also unveiled plans to make a comeback with all four members.



Ever since dropping their second regular album in July 2022, the group has focused on individual activities.



Their agency said they will return next year and also hold a world tour.