News Today

[News Today] MORE MARRIAGES, MORE NEWBORNS

입력 2024.09.26 (16:22) 수정 2024.09.26 (16:23)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Births and marriage rates have surged, with newborns topping 20,000 in July for the first time in six months. July's marriage rate recorded its highest increase, signaling a potential rise in births.

[REPORT]
This wedding venue holds six weddings a day. Even for the month of September next year, most of the days are booked.

Cho Yun-jung / Hotel PR manager
We're at pre-COVID 19 levels. We have availabilities only for the less popular summer and winter seasons next year.

The number of marriages has been on the rise since April. In July, their number surged by 32.9 percent on-year, posting the highest increase on record for the month of July.

Lim Young-il/ Statistics Korea
People in their early 30s who postponed their weddings are now tying the knot. Marriage subsidies offered by local govts could have contributed as well.

More marriages are also closely linked with more newborns.

In July, 20,601 babies were born, surpassing the 20-thousand mark for the first time in six months and rising 7.9% from the corresponding period a year ago. It was also the largest increase for the month of July in 17 years.

The trend is largely ascribed to the increase in weddings between the second half of 2022 and the first half of last year.

Lee Sang-lim / Population Policy Research Center, Seoul Nat'l Univ.
An increase in marriages means more couples can have children and subsequently it's plausible that we'll see more newborns.

However, this year's accrued number of newborns as of July stood at around 137,900, down 1.2% from last year.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] MORE MARRIAGES, MORE NEWBORNS
    • 입력 2024-09-26 16:22:34
    • 수정2024-09-26 16:23:39
    News Today

[LEAD]
Births and marriage rates have surged, with newborns topping 20,000 in July for the first time in six months. July's marriage rate recorded its highest increase, signaling a potential rise in births.

[REPORT]
This wedding venue holds six weddings a day. Even for the month of September next year, most of the days are booked.

Cho Yun-jung / Hotel PR manager
We're at pre-COVID 19 levels. We have availabilities only for the less popular summer and winter seasons next year.

The number of marriages has been on the rise since April. In July, their number surged by 32.9 percent on-year, posting the highest increase on record for the month of July.

Lim Young-il/ Statistics Korea
People in their early 30s who postponed their weddings are now tying the knot. Marriage subsidies offered by local govts could have contributed as well.

More marriages are also closely linked with more newborns.

In July, 20,601 babies were born, surpassing the 20-thousand mark for the first time in six months and rising 7.9% from the corresponding period a year ago. It was also the largest increase for the month of July in 17 years.

The trend is largely ascribed to the increase in weddings between the second half of 2022 and the first half of last year.

Lee Sang-lim / Population Policy Research Center, Seoul Nat'l Univ.
An increase in marriages means more couples can have children and subsequently it's plausible that we'll see more newborns.

However, this year's accrued number of newborns as of July stood at around 137,900, down 1.2% from last year.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한석훈 국가인권위원 선출안, 국회 본회의서 부결…이숙진은 가결

한석훈 국가인권위원 선출안, 국회 본회의서 부결…이숙진은 가결
2028학년도 수능 도입 <br>‘통합사회·과학’ 예시문항 공개

2028학년도 수능 도입 ‘통합사회·과학’ 예시문항 공개
국정원 “북한 7차 핵실험 가능성…미국 대선 이후 될 수도”

국정원 “북한 7차 핵실험 가능성…미국 대선 이후 될 수도”
“올해 국세수입 29.6조 원 <br>부족”…2년 연속 대규모 결손

“올해 국세수입 29.6조 원 부족”…2년 연속 대규모 결손
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.