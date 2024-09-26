[News Today] ‘PRIVATE SANCTIONS’ CONTROVERSY

입력 2024-09-26 16:22:52 수정 2024-09-26 16:24:05 News Today





[LEAD]

Recently, a motorist targeted by a YouTuber dubbed the 'drunk driver hunter' has died in a traffic accident. This incident fuels ongoing controversy over YouTubers exposing criminals' identities and claiming to impose 'private sanctions' through their videos.



[REPORT]

On Sunday, a 30-something driver of a sedan rammed into a trailer and was killed in Gwangju.



The accident occurred as the driver was being chased by a YouTuber known as the 'drunk driver hunter'.



In fact, on YouTube, there's a growing number of videos where the uploader claims they track down a drunk driver or deliver punishment to a criminal.



In June, one YouTuber unveiled the identity of one of the perpetrators of the Miryang gang rape case and pointed to a different suspect.



○○○ YouTube channel/(VOICE MODIFIED)

I unveil the perpetrator of sexual assault case for the very first time.



Another YouTuber shared a video claiming he tracked down and 'penalized' a teenager who had used violence against a security guard in his 60s.



These YouTubers argue they are delivering justice but opinions are mixed.



Person A/

That lies in the public realm. Everyone has different moral standards.



Han Tae-sung/ Seoul resident

By disclosing criminals' identity, I hope the world becomes a better place.



Experts express concern, noting such private sanctions imposed by civilians and not the police are illegal and can create other victims.



Prof. Lee Yun-ho / Cyber University of Korea

Private sanctions are inherently unlawful, amounting to libel charges and violation of the communications network act.



In fact, an operator of a so-called digital prison received a prison sentence for disclosing personal information of sex offenders. A YouTuber who turned violent while broadcasting live the prison release of the notorious rapist Cho Du-soon was also handed jail time.



Experts advise that as distrust in state authority can lead to such privately exercised sanctions, it's important for law enforcement to enhance trust in public sanctions.