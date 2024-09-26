[News Today] JUDGE RECOMMENDATION SPAT

[LEAD]

Three Constitutional Court justices are set to retire in three weeks. However, the congress made no nomination until now, because of the ruling and opposition parties' dispute over the nomination quota. Already delayed by the confirmation hearing schedule, the process faces further hurdles.



[REPORT]

There are 3 Constitutional Court justices who are set to retire on October 17. Court president Lee Jong-seok along with judges Lee Young-jin and Kim Ki-young.



They were recommended by the National Assembly back in 2018 and are each viewed as a conservative, moderate and liberal.



However, now, there are only two negotiation groups in parliament, the People Power Party and the Democratic Party, which is why the two sides are locking horns over the share of the right to recommend a justice that formerly belonged to the Bareunmirae Party.



Yoo Sang-bum/ People Power Party (Sept. 24)

If there's no intent to stop court operations, rival parties should immediately recommend at least one candidate each to prevent a vacuum.



Noh Jong-myun/ Democratic Party (Sept. 24, MBC Radio)

Will PPP agree to DP recommending 2 of 3 candidates? Three are retiring so we should clarify rights and make recommendations together.



Under the Constitutional Court Act, at least 7 of its 9 justices must be present in order to deliberate a case.



If no successors are appointed for the 3 retirees, the court literally cannot operate.



Currently the Constitutional Court is reviewing several key cases including the impeachment of Korea Communications Commission chair Lee Jin-sook and a competence dispute lodged by the ruling People Power Party regarding a parliamentary impeachment hearing on President Yoon Suk Yeol.



If the court becomes dormant, subjects of impeachment motions such as Lee will have to endure longer suspended duties, not to mention serious delays in a pile of pending court cases.



Justices also face confirmation hearings while appointing the court president even requires parliament approval.



As the appointment process is expected to take more than a month, even if rival parties reach a dramatic deal right away, a court paralysis seems inevitable.