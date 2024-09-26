[News Today] NK MINES ON INTER-KOREAN ROAD
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
North Korea has mined the northern section of the Gyeongui Line road from Paju to the Kaesong Industrial Complex, effectively sealing off the passage to the South. Satellite imagery also shows signs of preparations to autonomously resume operations at the Kaesong Industrial Complex.
[REPORT]
The Gyeongui Line connects Paju in northern Gyeonggi-do Province and the Kaesong Industrial Complex in North Korea.
The northern section of this road, once busy with vehicles from South Korea, has been covered noticeably with new soil. The layers were not seen last year.
Voice of America reported that North Korea is building three to four rows of barriers.
But the South Korean military explained that North Korea had buried mines and covered them up and that the photographed features are not barricades or walls.
The mines were reportedly buried sometime early this year.
The satellite images taken in February clearly show eight trenches dug up in rows.
Mines were buried in layers under the road leading to the South Korean side in an effort to physically sever North Korea's cooperative ties with South Korea and demonstrate that the Kaesong Industrial Complex will no longer be operated together.
Instead, several circumstantial signs were detected to show that North Korea is running the Kaesong Industrial Complex on its own.
The South Korean side of the industrial park, which had stood vacant as recently as February, now houses a new building with a blue roof constructed last month. The faded crosswalks neglected after the industrial complex closed down are now freshly painted.
Earlier this year, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un proposed the so-called '20x10 local development plan' which involves building modern plants in twenty counties every year. But experts believe that North Korea resorted to using the Kaesong Industrial Complex as it became difficult to obtain building materials.
Jeong Seong-hak/ Korea Institute for Security Strategy
North Korea will probably build factories by repairing and upgrading the existing ones.
The South Korean unification ministry said that North Korean authorities should bear all responsibility for violating the South Koreans' property rights.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] NK MINES ON INTER-KOREAN ROAD
-
- 입력 2024-09-26 16:23:04
- 수정2024-09-26 16:24:25
[LEAD]
North Korea has mined the northern section of the Gyeongui Line road from Paju to the Kaesong Industrial Complex, effectively sealing off the passage to the South. Satellite imagery also shows signs of preparations to autonomously resume operations at the Kaesong Industrial Complex.
[REPORT]
The Gyeongui Line connects Paju in northern Gyeonggi-do Province and the Kaesong Industrial Complex in North Korea.
The northern section of this road, once busy with vehicles from South Korea, has been covered noticeably with new soil. The layers were not seen last year.
Voice of America reported that North Korea is building three to four rows of barriers.
But the South Korean military explained that North Korea had buried mines and covered them up and that the photographed features are not barricades or walls.
The mines were reportedly buried sometime early this year.
The satellite images taken in February clearly show eight trenches dug up in rows.
Mines were buried in layers under the road leading to the South Korean side in an effort to physically sever North Korea's cooperative ties with South Korea and demonstrate that the Kaesong Industrial Complex will no longer be operated together.
Instead, several circumstantial signs were detected to show that North Korea is running the Kaesong Industrial Complex on its own.
The South Korean side of the industrial park, which had stood vacant as recently as February, now houses a new building with a blue roof constructed last month. The faded crosswalks neglected after the industrial complex closed down are now freshly painted.
Earlier this year, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un proposed the so-called '20x10 local development plan' which involves building modern plants in twenty counties every year. But experts believe that North Korea resorted to using the Kaesong Industrial Complex as it became difficult to obtain building materials.
Jeong Seong-hak/ Korea Institute for Security Strategy
North Korea will probably build factories by repairing and upgrading the existing ones.
The South Korean unification ministry said that North Korean authorities should bear all responsibility for violating the South Koreans' property rights.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.