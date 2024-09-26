[News Today] MIN’S CEO REINSTATEMENT REJECTED

News Today

[LEAD]
HYBE rejected K-POP group NewJeans' ultimatum to reinstate former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin. Instead, HYBE proposed a compromise to retain her as an inside director. However, Min's side dismissed this offer as mere wordplay, and insisted on her reinstatement as CEO.

[REPORT]
Minji/ NewJeans Member (Sept. 11)
We demand that Chairman Bang and HYBE make a wise decision of restoring ADOR by Sept. 25.

On the last day of NewJeans' ultimatum, their management agency ADOR refused to reinstate former CEO Min Hee-jin.

Instead, the agency held an extraordinary shareholders' meeting and decided to extend her term as an inside director for five more years.

The term extension means that Min will be allowed to participate in music production for the five years remaining in the contract between ADOR and NewJeans. The agency even left room for negotiation by proposing to discuss detailed conditions in the future.

Ex-ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin's attorney dismissed the compromise plan as a play on words. Guaranteeing her reappointment is unclear since it is up to HYBE to extend her term.

Also, toxic provisions such as the agency's unilateral right to remove her from production remains, prompting her to condemn the proposal as insincere.

Min pressured the other side by saying that her reinstatement as CEO is a must for NewJeans' normal artistic activities.

Now the ball is in NewJeans' court.

Since their main demand of Min's reinstatement was rejected, they're very unlikely to accept the compromise plan.

However, some industry insiders project that NewJeans members could end up accepting the agency's plan as their future schedules including a world tour are bound to be disrupted under the current situation.

