[News Today] SEOUL INT’L DRAMA AWARDS

The world's largest drama awards ceremony, the Seoul International Drama Awards, took place yesterday here at KBS. Who took the honor? We take a look.



Stars of the most popular TV series gathered under one roof.



The 19th Seoul International Drama Awards was held yesterday afternoon at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul.



After fierce competition amongst some 340 TV shows from 48 countries, the year's most celebrated actors and Korean TV drama productions took home the prize.



Kim Hye-yoon and Byeon Woo-seok of 'Lovely Runner' were named Asian Stars.



KBS historical epic drama 'Korea-Khitan War' won the Best Series Award in the international competition category.



Notably, several awards were given to movers and shakers of the film industry that have segued into streaming.



Song Kang-ho won Best Actor for his TV drama debut role in 'Uncle Samsik' while director Park Chan-wook won the Golden Bird Prize, the highest honor in the competition, for directing American drama series 'The Sympathizer'.